Why Brock Lesnar Vs Roman Reigns Is The Perfect World Title Match For WWE SummerSlam?

WWE is all set to host the SummerSlam 2022 premium live event, at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, later this month, on July 30. The pay-per-view (PPV) event will be headlined by the main event between superstars Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns in a Last Man Standing match for the undisputed WWE universal championship title. It is pertinent to mention that Reigns became the undisputed unified champion after defeating the WWE champion Lesnar, at WrestleMania 38.

Lesnar was then absent from the WWE roaster for a couple of months, before making his return to Friday Night SmackDown on June 17. After the show went off, WWE announced that Lesnar will face the undisputed unified champion Reigns in a championship match, at the WWE SummerSlam 2022 in a ‘Last Man Standing’ match. While many fans believed the feud between both heavyweights ended at WrestleMania 38, they are now set to lock horns for the seventh time in their career at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

How the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns rivalry helps WWE?

The match can also prove to be the perfect world title bout for the live event, as the long-running feud could possibly be up for a conclusion. The Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar rivalry has been one of the defining storylines for the promotion in the last decade, as both wrestlers are arguably the biggest superstars currently working with WWE. Another factor that solidifies the Lesnar vs Reigns battle as a perfect world title match at SummerSlam is their ability to sell PPV tickets.

Both wrestlers are reputed performers at some of the world’s biggest PPVs and bring in a lot of revenue for the company. In their first showdown of 2021, Lesnar fought for Reigns’ universal title at Crown Jewel, and the SummerSlam match will be their third fight in less than a year. Meanwhile, Reigns was originally slated to face Randy Orton at SummerSlam 2022, but an injury to Orton might have forced WWE to bring back Lesnar into the mix.

Top 5 PPV matches between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar

WrestleMania 34 in 2018: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (c)

Winner- Brock Lesnar

Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (c) inside a Steel Cage

Winner- Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam 2018: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar (c) -Title Change

Winner- Roman Reigns

Crown Jewel 2021: Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar

Winner- Roman Reigns

WrestleMania 38 in 2022: Roman Reigns (c) vs Brock Lesnar (c)- Title Change

Winner- Roman Reigns

(Image: wwe.com)