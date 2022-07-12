WWE superstars Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are all set to clash at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view (PPV) in a ‘Last Man Standing’ match at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, later this month. In what was believed to be their final official encounter in the past, Roman defeated Brock in the championship unification match at WWE WrestleMania 38, and became the undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, the SummerSlam 2022 showdown is expected to be the end of the long-running high-voltage feud as the WWE Universe has seen it all between the two wrestlers.

Meanwhile, speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, American wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer provided a potential update about the future of the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns feud. He confirmed that WWE has no plans to continue the feud after SummerSlam. However, Meltzer also noted that the plans can be expected to be changed, moving forward.

As per a report by the Ringside News, Meltzer said, “There’s no plan for any other match between them as of right now, but let’s be serious. You know, I mean guys get hurt, and it’s a match that, you know, bringing Brock back still got a lot of talk and everything like that. The first week, there was a lotta lotta talk on bringing Brock back. We’ll see how much that means this week to a degree, but you know, it’s still SummerSlam. It’s going to be the third biggest show of the year, it always is…”

WWE Universe unhappy with Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns feud for SummerSlam 2022

It is pertinent to mention that WWE fans were not happy when WWE pitted Lesnar against Reigns for the SummerSlam PPV. While many wished that WWE would bring up a fresh title match for one of the biggest PPV’s, as it stands now, Lesnar and Reigns are set to clash in a ‘Last Man Standing’ match. The SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2022 at the Nissan Stadium.

This match will last till the age of 70 🙄 pic.twitter.com/6T50ERdhhg — 🌹Sanjay Rajput 🌹 (@SanjayRegins) July 5, 2022

They’ll say this is the last time we’ll ever see Lesnar Vs Reigns and then they’ll wrestle for the undisputed title again at Survivor Series or TLC or something. — Saif (@SaifQuadri) July 5, 2022

I love Roman Reigns with everything I have but I don't want him against Brock Lesnar again #RomanReigns — Heel Roman rocks (@Americareform) July 5, 2022

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns: Head-to-head stats

Matches Played: 7 ( 4 singles matches, 2 triple threats, and 1 fatal 4-way match)

Roman Reigns won - 3

Brock Lesnar won - 3

WWE SummerSlam 2022: Confirmed match card so far

WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory

WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

