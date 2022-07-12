Last Updated:

Final encounter or not? Will The Feud Between Brock Lesnar And Roman Reigns Continue After WWE SummerSlam?

The WWE SummerSlam 2022 showdown is expected to be the end of the long-running high-voltage feud as the WWE Universe has seen it all between the two wrestlers. 

Written By
Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns

Image: wwe.com


WWE superstars Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar are all set to clash at the upcoming WWE SummerSlam 2022 pay-per-view (PPV) in a ‘Last Man Standing’ match at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, later this month. In what was believed to be their final official encounter in the past, Roman defeated Brock in the championship unification match at WWE WrestleMania 38, and became the undisputed WWE Universal Champion. However, the SummerSlam 2022 showdown is expected to be the end of the long-running high-voltage feud as the WWE Universe has seen it all between the two wrestlers. 

Meanwhile, speaking on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, American wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer provided a potential update about the future of the Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns feud. He confirmed that WWE has no plans to continue the feud after SummerSlam. However, Meltzer also noted that the plans can be expected to be changed, moving forward. 

As per a report by the Ringside News, Meltzer said, “There’s no plan for any other match between them as of right now, but let’s be serious. You know, I mean guys get hurt, and it’s a match that, you know, bringing Brock back still got a lot of talk and everything like that. The first week, there was a lotta lotta talk on bringing Brock back. We’ll see how much that means this week to a degree, but you know, it’s still SummerSlam. It’s going to be the third biggest show of the year, it always is…”

WWE Universe unhappy with Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns feud for SummerSlam 2022

It is pertinent to mention that WWE fans were not happy when WWE pitted Lesnar against Reigns for the SummerSlam PPV. While many wished that WWE would bring up a fresh title match for one of the biggest PPV’s, as it stands now, Lesnar and Reigns are set to clash in a ‘Last Man Standing’ match. The SummerSlam PPV is scheduled to be held on July 30, 2022 at the Nissan Stadium.

Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns: Head-to-head stats

Matches Played: 7 ( 4 singles matches, 2 triple threats, and 1 fatal 4-way match)

Roman Reigns won - 3

Brock Lesnar won - 3

WWE SummerSlam 2022: Confirmed match card so far

  • WWE Universal Championship Last Man Standing Match: Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
  • SmackDown Women’s Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey
  • Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin
  • United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Theory
  • WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The Street Profits

(Image: wwe.com)

