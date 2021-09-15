Will The Hurt Business Return To WWE? MVP Teases Comeback After Bobby Lashley's Defeat

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans all over the world went wild as Big E defeated Bobby Lashley to win his first WWE Championship. The wrestler won the championship after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract. After a disappointing loss for Lashley, his manager MVP teased a return of 'The Hurt Business' on his Instagram handle.

The Hurt Business, which was one of the most successful stables in the history of the company, broke up on the road to WrestleMania 37. Then WWE Champion Lashley was unhappy with Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin for losing their tag titles, thereby forcing them out of the stable. With fans reportedly unhappy with the decision of The Hurt Business splitting at the time, WWE could be considering a reunion of the stable.

Will 'The Hurt Business' return to WWE? MVP teases a return

In the aftermath of Bobby Lashley losing the WWE Championship to Big E, MVP took to Instagram to post a picture of him sitting alongside former Hurt Business member Shelton Benjamin. While sitting in an aircraft, MVP teased that he had 'business' to discuss with an 'old acquaintance.' His Instagram post made several fans believe that they will get to see a return of The Hurt Business soon.

Fans react to MVP's Instagram post

Several WWE fans were excited as they stated that it might be time for The Hurt Business to come back together. If the WWE stable returns to Monday Night Raw, then the red brand will have a top heel team just like Friday Night SmackDown. The blue brand has The Bloodline (Roman Reigns as Universal Champion and The Usos as tag team champions).

WWE announces dates for 2021 Draft

WWE tweeted on Tuesday that the much-awaited draft will take place on October 1 on Friday Night SmackDown before continuing on October 4 on Monday Night Raw. With the draft set to take place, it will be interesting to see how the rosters of both shows change. Fans will hope that The Hurt Business reunite and stay at the same brand even after the draft.

(Image: @TheElitistonyT2/Twitter)