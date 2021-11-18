Will The Rock Make An Appearance At WWE Survivor Series 2021? Roman Reigns Answers

With WWE Survivor Series coinciding with The Rock's 25th anniversary, speculations have arisen suggesting that The Great One will mark an appearance on the pay-per-view event and will face-off against current WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

A segment between the cousins would undoubtedly make for a treat amongst the fans considering the popularity of the two superstars. With such speculations taking place, the Tribal Chief gave his answer in a recent interview.

Will The Rock vs Roman Reigns take place? Tribal Chief answers

After arriving as a guest on The Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon asked Roman Reigns to address the rumours about Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock making a dream appearance at Survivor Series 2021 on his 25th anniversary. In response, the Head of the Table said, "These are rumours, you're saying? I have not heard these rumours, and I would think I'm closer than anybody at this point. So, I don't know; it's not what I've heard. I also debuted at Survivor Series as well, so there is a nice little tie-in there. But, I don't know."

However, the Tribal Chief did admit that he would love to face the most electrifying man in sports entertainment but was not certain whether his cousin would want such a fight. "I would, yes. I don't know if he wants it. But, that's kinda something we do in our family as far as sports entertainment and professional wrestling, WWE, this is our platform. This is our family business. Where better to kinda solve problems than in the squared circle?"

WWE Survivor Series match card as Reigns prepares to face Big E

WWE Champion Big E vs Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch vs SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair.

United States Champion Damian Priest vs Shinsuke Nakamura.

Seth Rollins, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Rey Mysterio and Bobby Lashley (Team Raw) vs Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, Xavier Woods, Happy Corbin and an unknown final member (Team SmackDown).

Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella and Queen Zelina (Team Raw) vs Sasha Banks, Shayna Baszler, Shotzi Blackheart, Natalya and an unknown final member (Team SmackDown).

Raw Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.