Will WWE Crown Jewel Be Brock Lesnar's Last Competition This Year? Here's Big Update

Brock Lesnar made a surprise return after the conclusion of the WWE Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns and John Cena at Summerslam a couple of months ago, where he confronted Reigns before delivering his signature F-5 to Cena after the show went off the air. Summerslam 2021 also marked Lesnar's comeback for the first time since Wrestlemania 36 in April 2020.

Meanwhile, Brock Lesnar will next be seen in action against Roman Reigns for the Universal title at WWE's next pay-per-view Crown Jewel. However, it has also been reportedly learned that the 'Beast Incarnate' will not be seen in action until Royal Rumble 2022 after his championship match against Reigns.

Brock Lesnar to take a break after WWE Crown Jewel 2021?

As per reports in WrestlingNews.co, Brock Lesnar is not scheduled for any more WWE shows this year, and he would be making his next in-ring appearance at the Royal Rumble in the last week of January 2022. The next edition of the Royal Rumble will be held at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis on Saturday, January 29, 2022. At the same time, it has also been reported that Roman Reigns would continue to hold the Universal Championship for the remainder of the year, which means that Brock Lesnar would not be leaving Saudi Arabia as the champion.

WWE Crown Jewel

The one-on-one match between the 'Beast Incarnate' and the 'Big Dog' with the WWE Universal Championship on the line is undoubtedly the headline match of WWE Crown Jewel because of its exciting storyline. Paul Heyman, who is one of the greatest managers of the company, is believed to be playing the role of a double agent. Before aligning himself with the 'Head of the Table', Heyman was aligned with Brock Lesnar. As a result, Reigns, who has crossed 400 days as Universal Champion, has recently questioned Heyman's allegiance, as he has doubts that the legendary manager will switch sides when the two heavyweights collide at WWE Crown Jewel. The Saudi Arabia pay-per-view is likely to reveal how the storyline unfolds.

The WWE Crown Jewel will be held on October 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

