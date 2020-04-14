The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Will WWE Start Doing Live Shows After Being Deemed As An ‘essential Service’ In Florida?

WWE News

WWE News: Recently, the Mayor of Orange County, Florida, Jerry L Demmings came to WWE’s aid as he deemed WWE as an ‘essential’ business.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
WWE

Amid the chaos and uncertainty surrounding the fate of major sports leagues around the world, WWE took a stand and decided to deliver WrestleMania 36 and weekly episodes of WWE RAW, WWE NXT, and WWE SmackDown. Despite this, a number of fans and WWE superstars were not happy with WWE’s decision to keep the cameras rolling amid the coronavirus outbreak. Many have even asked WWE to stop the shows claiming that they are putting everyone involved at risk.

Recently, the Mayor of Orange County, Florida, Jerry L Demmings came to WWE’s aid as he deemed WWE an ‘essential’ business. Demmings said that WWE will remain open because many officials did some inspections which WWE has passed. Demmings then advised WWE to take major measures to stop the spread of the virus. Demmings said WWE is a ‘small family of professional athletes that wrestle’ and if one family member gets the virus, it will be a concern for all.

Also Read l WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown live streaming details, predicted results and April 13 episode preview

Will WWE start doing live shows?   

After Jerry L Demmings’ speech, it is rumoured that WWE will start keeping WWE RAW, WWE NXT, and WWE SmackDown live shows in Florida. However, this is yet to be confirmed by WWE. It’s still a question whether WWE will be able to do live shows of WWE RAW, WWE NXT, and WWE SmackDown all over the US. As of April 14, US has recorded over 587,173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with at least 23,644 fatalities. So, many believe that WWE will not get permission to do live shows all over the US despite Jerry L Demmings deeming it as an 'essential business'.

Also Read l Becky Lynch completes a year as WWE RAW Women's Champion: WWE News

Some major events WWE cancelled because of COVID-19

Also Read l The Undertaker talks about the incredible Boneyard Match vs AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36: WWE News

Also Read l Brock Lesnar praised backstage for putting Drew McIntyre before himself at WrestleMania 3

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
IndiGo
INDIGO TO RESUME FLIGHT OPERATIONS
PM FAILED TO ADDRESS ECONOMIC CONCERNS: SENA-NCP
Naidu
NAIDU ON LOCKDOWN EXTENSION
Delhi
RED ZONE CRITERIA BECOMES STRINGENT
MS Dhoni
HUSSEY ON CSK'S PATH AFTER MS DHONI
PM Modi
PM MODI ISSUES 7-POINT MANTRA