Will WWE Start Doing Live Shows After Being Deemed As An ‘essential Service’ In Florida?

Amid the chaos and uncertainty surrounding the fate of major sports leagues around the world, WWE took a stand and decided to deliver WrestleMania 36 and weekly episodes of WWE RAW, WWE NXT, and WWE SmackDown. Despite this, a number of fans and WWE superstars were not happy with WWE’s decision to keep the cameras rolling amid the coronavirus outbreak. Many have even asked WWE to stop the shows claiming that they are putting everyone involved at risk.

Recently, the Mayor of Orange County, Florida, Jerry L Demmings came to WWE’s aid as he deemed WWE an ‘essential’ business. Demmings said that WWE will remain open because many officials did some inspections which WWE has passed. Demmings then advised WWE to take major measures to stop the spread of the virus. Demmings said WWE is a ‘small family of professional athletes that wrestle’ and if one family member gets the virus, it will be a concern for all.

Will WWE start doing live shows?

After Jerry L Demmings’ speech, it is rumoured that WWE will start keeping WWE RAW, WWE NXT, and WWE SmackDown live shows in Florida. However, this is yet to be confirmed by WWE. It’s still a question whether WWE will be able to do live shows of WWE RAW, WWE NXT, and WWE SmackDown all over the US. As of April 14, US has recorded over 587,173 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with at least 23,644 fatalities. So, many believe that WWE will not get permission to do live shows all over the US despite Jerry L Demmings deeming it as an 'essential business'.

Orange County (Florida) mayor Jerry Demings says WWE has been "deemed an essential business" in the state. Demings, from a press conference today: “I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential... https://t.co/p39bshitmQ — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 13, 2020

Some major events WWE cancelled because of COVID-19

Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live Audience



This Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/hjYwoQHDw6 — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2020

The WWE Live Road To WrestleMania SuperShow event scheduled for this Saturday, March 14 at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto has been cancelled. Refunds are available at all points of purchase. pic.twitter.com/544j5plmiV — Coca-Cola Coliseum (@CocaColaClsm) March 13, 2020

