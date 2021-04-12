WrestleMania 37: Dana Brooke Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction, Mandy Rose Falls On Ramp

While fighters like Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley achieved their dreams at this year’s WrestleMania, for Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose things didn’t go as planned. The best friends and Tag-Team partners, who performed in the Tag-Team Turmoil match at the Night One of WrestleMania 37, dealt with some botches on national TV that even caused some disruptions over the broadcast of the show.

WrestleMania 37 highlights: Mandy Rose falls on ramp

The incident happened when Mandy Rose was making her way to the ring alongside her partner Dana Brooke. Due to the rain, the surface of the ramp became slippery that forced many wrestlers to stumble while walking towards the squared circle. However, unlike others, The Golden Goddess completely slipped onto the floor as Dana Brooke ignored her and continued to walk down the ring. Luckily, Rose wasn't injured by the fall and was able to pick herself up fairly quickly and tried to walk off any embarrassment.

After the Tag-Team Turmoil match, Rose took to Twitter and addressed the incident with a sarcastic comment. “Leave it to me to find new ways to trend worldwide,” she tweeted, accompanied by a laughing face emoji. Many WWE superstars hailed Rose for her positive attitude, who continued to perform in the match despite suffering the embarrassing slip. AJ Styles almost became another victim of the slippery ramp but was able to stop himself from falling.

WrestleMania 37 highlights: Dana Brooke wardrobe malfunction

After Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke made their way to the ring and started fighting The Riott Squad, another botch took place which caused WWE to cut their live telecast to black for a couple of seconds. However, this time it was Dana Brooke, who suffered a wardrobe malfunction in the middle of the match. The incident happened when Brooke hit Ruby Riott with a flying senton. When she got up to go for a pin, she noticed that her top had slipped down on one side. Despite this, the veteran didn’t lose her calm and adjusted her outfit before getting back to the fight.

WrestleMania 37 winners: Rose and Brooke lose Tag-Team Turmoil match

Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke stayed in the ring for a couple of minutes before Brooke was pinned by Liv Morgan. Natalya and Tamina then eliminated The Riott Squad and earned a chance to fight WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at the night two of WrestleMania 37. At the PPV, the champions defeated Natalya and Tamina to retain their title.

Image Source: Mandy Rose/ Instagram