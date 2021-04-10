WrestleMania 37 Live Stream In India, Prediction, Match Card And Preview For Night 1 And 2

Just like last year, this year’s WrestleMania will also be a two-day event. WWE WrestleMania 37 will take place at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida on April 10 and 11, 2021 (April 11 and 12, as per Indian timings). The first night of the event will reportedly be headlined by either Drew McIntyre vs Bobby Lashley or Bianca Belair vs Sasha Banks. Night 2, on the other hand, will surely be main-evented by a Triple Threat match, with Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against Edge and Daniel Bryan.

Here’s where fight fans can watch the WrestleMania 37 live stream and WrestleMania 37 channel and WrestleMania 37 match card.

US date: April 10 and 11, 2021

US time: Saturday at 8 pm ET and Sunday at 8 pm ET

Indian date: April 11 and 12, 2021

India time: Sunday at 5:30 am IST and Monday 5:30 am IST

How to watch WrestleMania 37 live in India: WrestleMania 37 channel

As per Indian timings, the first WWE WrestleMania 37 event will begin on Sunday, April 11, 2020, at 5:30 AM IST and the second will kick off on Monday, April 12, 2020, at 5:30 AM IST. WrestleMania 37 will telecast live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 (English) and Sony Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. WrestleMania 37 live stream online will also be available on the Sony LIV app.

How to watch WrestleMania 37 live in India: WrestleMania 37 live stream

Fans can log on to the WWE Network and watch all the matches live with a premium account. However, if you don’t have a premium account, you can still opt for a free month trial and catch the action. Fans can also watch the PPV on smart television using Kindle Fire, Apple TV or Google Chromecast.

WrestleMania 37 live stream: WrestleMania 37 match card

WrestleMania predictions: Night one match card

WWE Championship match: Bobby Lashley (c) vs Drew McIntyre

WWE SmackDown Women's Championship match: Sasha Banks (c) vs Bianca Belair

Tag-Team match: Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs The Miz and John Morrison

Singles match: Cesaro vs Seth Rollins

WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match: The New Day (c) vs AJ Styles and Omos

Steel cage match: Braun Strowman vs Shane McMahon

Tag Team Turmoil match: Lana and Naomi vs Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs The Riott Squad vs Natalya and Tamina vs Billie Kay and Carmella

WrestleMania predictions: Night two match card

Universal Championship Triple Threat match: Roman Reigns (c) vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan

Singles match: The Fiend vs Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship Nigerian Drum Fight match: Big E (c) vs Apollo Crews

WWE RAW Women’s Championship match: Asuka (c) vs Rhea Ripley

United States Championship match: Riddle (c) vs Sheamus

Singles match: Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn

WWE Women's Tag Team Title match: Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax vs the winner of the Tag Team Turmoil match from night 1

