Wrestlemania 37: Los Angeles Is Pitching Aggressively To Host WWE Flagship Show In 2021

WrestleMania is the flagship show for the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) and it undoubtedly brings a huge revenue for the city that hosts the show. With January 2020 round the corner, the buildup for WrestleMania 36 has already begun. The WrestleMania season will start with Royal Rumble 2020 at the Minute Maide Park in Houston and will culminate at the 36 edition of the WWE's grand show at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay, Florida. While Wrestlemania 2020 is still months away, reports suggest various cities are already gunning to host WrestleMania 37. Los Angeles and Las Vegas are believed to be the frontrunners.

Wrestlemania in LA is in limbo, the city wants to do it next year before the superbowl in 2022, however the WWE wants to do it AFTER the superbowl in 2022 so they can announce a crowd larger than the superbowl #WrestleMania — SmackTalk (@_smacktalk) December 27, 2019

Also Read | Goldberg Talks About WrestleMania 33 And Rubbishes Rumours That He Was Tired At The Event

WWE News: Los Angeles has begun pushing for WrestleMania 37

It is believed Los Angeles are pushing really hard to bring WrestleMania back to the City of Angels. WrestleMania hasn't been back to LA since 2005 when the show took place at the Staples Center. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Los Angeles wants to host the 37th edition of the show at their brand-new SoFi Stadium, which is scheduled to open in July 2020. The state-of-art SoFi Stadium will host American Football for the LA Rams and LA Chargers and is believed to have a seating capacity of over 100,000.

Also Read | Brock Lesnar Will Not Face Cain Velasquez Or Tyson Fury At WrestleMania 36: Reports

The SoFi Stadium is already set to host the Super Bowl in 2022. It is believed that bringing WrestleMania to the venue will be the best way to see if it could handle a huge crowd. Meanwhile, some contradictory reports suggest that WWE would like to return to LA but only at WrestleMania 38 as the company wants it in the same year as the NFL event so that they can announce an attendance figure in April that beats January Super Bowl's tally. Coming back to the other major shows, Dallas is the favourite to host the WWE Survivor Series in November 2020, while Seattle is the favourite for the Royal Rumble in January 2021.

Also Read | Roman Reigns May Face "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt At WrestleMania 36: Rumours

Source: Location news... clear front runners, if not already official:



2020 Survivor Series: Dallas, TX

2021 Royal Rumble: Seattle, WA — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) December 27, 2019

Also Read | John Cena Likely To Face Lars Sullivan At Wrestlemania 36 After 15-month Hiatus: Report