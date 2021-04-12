WrestleMania 37 Results: Roman Reigns Retains Title, Rhea Ripley Beats Asuka On Night Two

After an incredible first night of action, WrestleMania 37 returned to Raymond James Stadium on Sunday night for Part 2 of The Showcase of the Immortals. The event was headlined by Universal champion Roman Reigns who defended his title against Edge and Daniel Bryan in a Triple Threat match. In the co-main event, former NXT champ Rhea Ripley challenged Asuka for the prestigious RAW Women’s title, while The Fiend vs Randy Orton kicked off the show. Apart from these headliners, WrestleMania 37 night two also featured some incredible matches like Riddle vs Sheamus, Kevin Owens vs Sami Zayn, Big E vs Apollo Crews and others.

WrestleMania 37 highlights: The Fiend vs Randy Orton

After making an impressive entrance, The Fiend launched himself at Randy Orton, wiping the Legend Killer with a huge clothesline, followed by a uranage. The bout soon spilled to the floor where The Viper attacked The Fiend with a side suplex. However, the former Universal champ seemed unfazed as he caught Orton with the mandible claw. Orton somehow survived the onslaught and delivered a series of DDTs, only for the Fiend to get back up.

The Fiend wiped Orton with another clothesline, followed by a crossbody. Orton fought back with another DDT and a German suplex. However, as he was about to deliver an RKO, The Fiend applied the mandible claw as fire surrounded the ring. When it looked like the fight is over, Alexa Bliss appeared, with black ooze pouring down her face.

Randy Orton took advantage of the distraction and delivered the RKO to score the win. Bliss and The Fiend stared at each other until the stadium darkened and when the lights came back, both were gone.

WrestleMania 37 winners: Randy Orton defeated The Fiend

WrestleMania news: Asuka vs Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women's Championship

Asuka started strong but Rhea Ripley soon took over with the shoulder blades. After talking some trash, Ripley tried to trap the champion in a ripcord kick, but Asuka broke free and applied her own submission. Ripley fought out and retaliated with a German suplex for a near-fall. Asuka earned her own pin-fall by rocking the challenger with a kick, followed by a hip attack. As The Nightmare tried to fight back, the Empress grounded her with a DDT and a running knee for another two counts.

Asuka then unloaded on Rhea Ripley with a series of Kawada kicks, before the challenger caught her and dropped her on the mat. The two then traded some submission holds, with Asuka coming out on top. The Empress trapped Ripley in the Asuka Lock and started kicking her. But the Nightmare caught her leg and dropped her with Riptide to win.

WrestleMania 37 winners: Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka to become new champion

WrestleMania 37 highlights: Roman Reigns vs Edge vs Daniel Bryan for the Universal Championship

As soon as the bell rang, Roman Reigns unloaded on both Edge and Daniel Bryan, with some help from Jey Uso. However, Edge soon took Uso out of the equation by hitting him with an ‘Edgecution’ on the steel steps. Edge and Daniel Bryan then collided in the ring, with The Rated R Superstar delivering a sunset flip for a near-fall. Reigns soon got back inside the ring and helped Edge in taking down Bryan before the two turned their attention to each other.

After some back and forth, Edge took Reigns down before Daniel Bryan entered to break the pin. Bryan tried to attack Edge with a running knee, but Edge caught him with a Spear. Edge then obliterated both men with a chair and delivered the ‘Con-Chair-To’ to Bryan. As it looked like Edge will become the new champ, Uso reappeared and attacked Edge from behind.

Edge tried to fight back but Reigns blasted him with a Spear, before delivering a ‘Con-Chair-To’ of his own to Edge. Reigns then dragged Edge onto Bryan and pinned both the stars to retain his title.

WrestleMania 37 winners: Roman Reigns retained his title

WrestleMania 37 results: What happened at the PPV?

