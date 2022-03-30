WrestleMania 38: Top 5 Brock Lesnar Vs Roman Reigns Showdown In WWE History

WWE’s biggest pay-per-view event of the year, WrestleMania 38 is just around the corner, with this year’s edition set to be held across two nights, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on April 2 and 3.

The main event of Day 2 of WrestleMania 38 will feature the much-anticipated Title vs Title match between WWE champion Brock Lesnar & WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. Both superstars are currently the face of WWE around the globe and have been involved in a feud with each other for quite some time now.

The clash between them will be a Winner Takes All Match for the WWE and universal championship reunification, and will determine the true champion between ‘The Head of the Table’ and ‘The Beast Incarnate’.

Both superstars have faced each other in a one-on-one match four times ahead of WrestleMania 38 and are tied with two wins each. There last fought for the universal championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2021, where Roman retained his title. With that said, here’s a look at the five most memorable matches between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.

WrestleMania 31 in 2015: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar(c) 'and' Seth Rollins

Roman Reigns challenged Brock Lesnar for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 31 in 2015 after winning the Royal Rumble match that year.

However, Reigns’ former Shield teammate cashed in his Money in the Bank contract and made it a Triple Threat match. Rollins went ahead to win the main event of WrestleMania 31 by defeating both Reigns and Lesnar, managing to walk out as a champion.

WrestleMania 34 in 2018: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar(c)

Reigns and Lesnar were up for a match in the main event of WrestleMania 34 in 2018. With the universal championship on line, Lesnar unleashed the beast and hit six devastating F-5s on Reigns. Reigns suffered a loss, while Lesnar retained the title.

Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar(c) inside a Steel Cage

Following the WrestleMania 34 defeat, Reigns once again challenged Lesnar for the Universal championship at the Greatest Royal Rumble in 2018.

This being a Steel Cage match, Reigns looked to assert his dominance by breaking the cage with a spear on Lesnar. However, Lesnar was declared the winner in a controversial fashion after he managed to land on the ground first.

SummerSlam 2018: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar(c), the Title Change

After falling short of defeating Lesnar twice in the year, Reigns earned another shot at the universal champion during the SummerSlam PPV in 2018.

This time around, Reigns managed to defeat Lesnar, bringing an end to a three-year-long quest. This was also the first time Roman Reigns became the universal champion.

Crown Jewel 2021: Roman Reigns(c) vs Brock Lesnar

Lesnar returned to WWE in 2021 and earned a chance at the universal championship during Crown Jewel 2021. While Lesnar played mind games to get a victory over Reigns and his special counsel Paul Heyman, Reigns ended up having the last laugh. Interference from the Usos and a cheap shot from the title resulted in Reigns winning the match.

