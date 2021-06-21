Wrestler Great Khali's Mother Tandi Devi Passes Away At 75; Akhilesh Yadav Condoles Death

Former chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav has come forward and offered his condolences to former WWE superstar 'The Great Khali' aka Dalip Singh Rana after his mother Tandi Devi passed away while battling with multi-organ problem in a hospital in Ludhiana on Sunday.

Tandi Devi was aged 75 and she breathed her last on Sunday, hospital authorities confirmed. Khali's mother was admitted to the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) last week.

Akhilesh Yadav offers last respects to Khali's mother Tandi Devi

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav wrote 'My heartfelt condolences to Dalip Singh Rana, The Great Khali @greatkhali on the sudden demise of his mother, Tandi Devi ji. May her soul rest in peace'.

My heartfelt condolences to Dalip Singh Rana, The Great Khali @greatkhali, on the sudden demise of his mother, Tandi Devi ji.



May her soul rest in peace. — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 20, 2021

Earlier this year, the Great Khali was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2021 class. Khali went toe-to-toe with some of the greatest WWE stars and won the World Heavyweight Championship in 2007.

The Great Khali went on to battle many of WWE’s most legendary superstars, including the likes of John Cena, Batista and Shawn Michaels. The Indian wrestler also defeated fellow 2021 Inductee Kane for his first win on The Grandest Stage of Them All, WrestleMania. However, Khali's greatest achievement would come in the 2007 edition of SmackDown, when Khali outlasted 19 of SmackDown’s top Superstars, last eliminating Batista and Kane to win the World Heavyweight Championship. The 48-year-old's last appearance came in the Greatest Royal Rumble match in 2018. Beyond the ring, The Great Khali has served as a valuable WWE ambassador in India, where he remains a big star despite his sporadic appearances this decade.