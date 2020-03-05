WWE: Wrestlers Who Used The Same Finishing Move- 'Chokeslam'

WWE Superstars have always excited fans with their unique finishing moves. Finishing moves are not used in general as they are applied only to demolish the opponents into defeat. Each and every WWE Superstar has their own finishing move but ‘Chokeslam’ is considered to be the most popular one. 'Chokeslam' has been patented by more than one WWE wrestler and everyone has their own way of pulling it off. Let us take a look at those wrestlers who used 'Chokeslam' as their finishing move.

WWE: Wrestlers who used ‘Chokeslam’

The Undertaker

One of the greatest wrestlers of all time to have applied the 'Chokeslam' over his opponents, The Undertaker has been pulling off the stunt since his initial days in WWE. Triple H, The Rock, Edge - almost every renowned WWE Superstar knows what it feels like to be chokeslammed by The Undertaker. Take a look at The Undertaker’s greatest 'Chokeslams'.

Kane

The Mayor of Knox City is also known for devastating his WWE opponents with deadly 'Chokeslams'. Kane and The Undertaker are considered as ‘The Brothers of Destruction’. Both of them have used 'Chokeslam' as their finishing move for a long time. Take a look at Kane’s 'Chokeslams' that destroyed his opponents.

Big Show

A 'Chokeslam' from the Largest Athlete of the World is horrifying to imagine. However, Big Show turned it into a reality by demolishing the entire WWE roster with his vicious move. Almost every big name on the roster has experienced a 'Chokeslam' from Big Show.

The Great Khali

The Great Khali took things a step ahead as he used to apply 'Double Chokeslams' over his opponent. The Indian wrestler made a big name for himself in the promotion and cleared the pathway for Indian wrestlers in WWE. Take a look at The Great Khali’s 'Chokeslams'.

Braun Strowman

The Monster Among Men also mastered the art of 'Chokeslam' with his growing prominence in WWE. Braun Strowman has already achieved some notable accomplishments in his career. Take a look at some massive 'Chokeslams' from Strowman.

(Picture courtesy: WWE.com)