Wrestling Legend Jeff Hardy Announces Future Plans After Leaving WWE

Former WWE super star Jeff Hardy took to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday and revealed his future plans after getting formally released from his contract with WWE. The wrestling legend was released by the wrestling company less than a week after he was allegedly sent back home following a rough night during a live event by WWE in Texas. However, Hardy received support from the wrestling world as the events unfolded and he revealed he will go on a meet and greet tour in the coming month.

His tour will start with the first meet and greet on December 16 at The Miramar Theatre in Milwaukee, Wisconsin before Hardy will travel to Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, and North Dakota, while the tour ends on January 16 at the Bigs Sports in Sioux Falls, in the state of South Dakota. Meanwhile, the fans of the wrestling legend were surprised to see him planning the tour soon enough after leaving WWE. At the same time, few fans defended Hardy regarding his release by saying WWE just assumed Hardy needed rehab, and seems to be healthy enough to go on a tour.

How did the wrestling fans react to Jeff Hardy's future plans?

Surprised you could plan one this soon after leaving wwe well good luck — Liam Gillett (@musicalykayfabe) December 15, 2021

Even if he had a non compete, the non compete is for wrestling. Also, if Jeff didn't need rehab and WWE just assumed he did, then he is healthy enough to do this. — BarkerVol  (@allvol48) December 15, 2021

A look at Jeff Hardy's illustrious WWE career-

44-year-old Hardy has battled drug and alcohol addiction throughout his career and as per PW Insider, he was offered help and rehabilitation by WWE but the star chose not to accept the offer and ended up losing his WWE contract. Jeff Hardy made his first appearance in WWE in 1994, before making his Monday Night Raw debut in 1995.

During his career, Hardy picked up the WWE Intercontinental Championship title five times, the WWE SmackDown tag team championship, and the WWE Raw tag team championship once each with his brother Matt Hardy as The Hardy Boyz. Jeff Hardy also won the WWE United States Championship once and the Heavyweight championship once. In his final appearance in WWE’s live event on December 4, Hardy teamed up with Drew McIntyre and King Woods to defeat The Bloodline, consisting of The Uso brothers and Roman Reigns.

(Image: wwe.com)