WWE Hall of Famer Billy Graham passed away at the age of 79 on Wednesday after being taken off life support. As per reports, Billy’s wife Valerie and her daughter were by his side when the pro-wrestling legend took his last breath. Earlier on Monday, Valerie had announced that the former WWE superstar has been in the ICU for three weeks owning to several health issues.

Eldridge Waye Coleman, widely recognized by his captivating ring name “Superstar” Billy Graham, was born on June 7, 1943. Throughout his illustrious career, the WWE Hall of Famer achieved unparalleled fame and acclaim. But the most notable accomplishment during his reign was when he became the WWWF Heavyweight Champion from 1977 to 1978. He also became a three-time world champion in renowned wrestling promotions.

In 1975, Billy Graham made his eagerly awaited debut in the World Wide Wrestling Federation (WWWF), which later transformed into the globally renowned WWE. Embracing this grand platform, he captivated audiences with his electrifying performances. A year later, in 1976, Graham ventured into the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA). He also embarked on another professional tour of Japan, which further cemented his status as an international wrestling sensation.

WWE's reaction to Billy Graham's unfortunate passing away

WWE put out a heartfelt note shedding light on Gilly Graham's WWE career.

“Graham’s greatest WWE achievement came on April 30, 1977 when he accomplished the near-impossible feat of toppling Bruno Sammartino from his WWE Championship perch. Superstar held the title for nearly a year, successfully defending sports entertainment’s richest prize against icons like Dusty Rhodes, Gorilla Monsoon and “High Chief” Peter Maivia before being dethroned by Bob Backlund in controversial fashion. In 1987, at 44 years old, Graham retired from the ring and transitioned to being a manager and then a color commentator. “Superstar” Billy Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame by Triple H in 2004. Two years later, Graham’s inspirational story and influence on the sports-entertainment industry were featured in the WWE documentary, “20 Years Too Soon: The ‘Superstar’ Billy Graham Story. WWE extends its condolences to Graham’s family, friends, and fans," an excerpt from WWE's statement read.

Ric Flair, Paul Heyman led reactions to Billy Graham's demise

The Superstar Billy Graham Just Left Us 🙏🏻 THANK YOU FOR ALL YOUR INFLUENCE On My Career! pic.twitter.com/YH0eT2NM4p — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) May 18, 2023

Before Billy Graham, performers in WWWF / WWF/ WWE were known as professional wrestlers. After Billy Graham left his mark, Vincent Kennedy McMahon decided everyone would be a WWE Superstar. A most heartfelt RIP to the man of the hour, the man with the power, too sweet to be sour! pic.twitter.com/bwL6UQ3c3h — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) May 18, 2023

SUPERSTAR BILLY GRAHAM. ONE OF MY FIRST TEACHERS OF THE HEAT. THE REAL LEGEND BUBBA. HE LOVE ME I LOVE HIM. TOGETHER WE HIT THE GYM AND SHOCK THE EARTH. I LOVE YOU FOREVER BROTHER. RIP pic.twitter.com/0UEIy2HNgt — The Iron Sheik (@the_ironsheik) May 18, 2023

This is the version of Superstar Billy Graham I got to see in FL. He would come out to Kung Fu Fighting & I loved it! RIP to the most copied man ever in Pro Wrestling. pic.twitter.com/hLzoWaXDiD — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) May 18, 2023