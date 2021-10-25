WWE 2022 PPV Schedule: Date And Location For WrestleMania, SummerSlam Revealed

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc (WWE), for the first time, have announced the schedule for the pay-per-view events in 2022. The 2022 schedule is headlined by a two night WrestleMania event at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas. It will also mark a new record for the most stadium events in a year for WWE.

WWE will be sticking to their two-day WrestleMania format, which is the biggest highlight of the schedule. They will also most likely have an event in Saudi Arabia like they did this year. There were rumours that the SummerSlam could have been abroad, but those seem to have been false as it is scheduled to take place at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville. However, the rumours that an event could take place in the United Kingdom seem to still be around after the empty slots for September 3 or Sunday, September 4, where the event or the location is yet to be announced.

WWE President Nick Khan explained why they released the schedule so early this year; he said that it is for the fans so that they can plan their schedule for the pay-per-view events, and the locations are also available. He told the WWE website: "Since returning to live events this past July, our fans have graciously expressed a tremendous appetite to attending WWE shows. As they begin to make plans for next year, we wanted to make sure that the 2022 schedule and locations of our pay-per-views were made available to them."

WWE Schedule for pay-per-view event in 2022

Saturday, January 1 – Day 1 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta

Saturday, January 29 – Royal Rumble at The Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis

Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 – WrestleMania at AT&T Stadium in Dallas

Sunday, May 8 – Pay-per-view at Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, R.I.

Sunday, June 5 – Pay-Per-View at Allstate Arena in Chicago

Saturday, July 2 – Money In The Bank at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

Saturday, July 30 – SummerSlam at Nissan Stadium in Nashville

Saturday, September 3 or Sunday, September 4 – Pay-Per-View at TBD location

Saturday, November 26 – Survivor Series at TD Garden in Boston

Image: wwe.com