WWE 2K22: Take A Look At 5 Highest & 5 Lowest Rated Superstars

WWE 2K22 released the full list of superstars who find themselves in the muchh-anticipated video game’s roaster with their respective ratings. 2K Games and Visual Concepts canceled WWE 2K21 due to the disastrous response received by WWE 2K20 in 2019, and are now ready with what they claim to be the best wrestling game in existence. Meanwhile, the roster of the game features many top wrestlers from the current era of the promotion like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Rey Mysterio, alongside veteran superstars like The Undertaker, The Rock, Hulk Hogan, and Bret Hart.

The highest and lowest-rated superstars in WWE 2K22

Meanwhile, the reigning universal champion Reigns and WWE champion Lesnar are the highest-rated superstars in the game with ratings of 95 and 94 respectively. Current Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch has a rating of 92, alongside John Cena. At the same time, Bret Hart, AJ Styles, Edge, Hulk Hogan, Triple H have a rating of 91. The Undertaker has an overall rating of 90, with three different gimmicks. Over eight wrestlers have been rated between 95-90, which is the top-5 rating points.Coming to the lowest-rated superstars, Ariya Daivari (70), Lana (71), SLAPJACK (71) and Dana Brooke (74) and Tucker(71) are down at the bottom.

A look at some of the highest rates superstars in the WWE 2K22 roster

Asuka: 90

Braun Strowman: 90

Rey Mysterio: 90

Scott Hall (nWo 4-Life Edition): 90

Undertaker: 90

Bret “The Hitman” Hart: 91

AJ Styles: 91

Drew McIntyre: 91

Edge: 91

Hulk Hogan: 91

Hollywood Hogan (nWo 4-Life Edition): 92

Seth Rollins: 91

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin: 92

John Cena: 92

Becky Lynch: 92

Brock Lesnar: 94

Roman Reigns: 95

When is WWE 2K22 launching?

WWE 2K22 games put out a tweet on January 27 that the game is launching on March 11, however, anyone who gets the Deluxe Edition can play three days early on March 8. At the same time, the pre-loading of the game will be available from March 9 and from March 6 for deluxe users. Rey Mysterio was earlier revealed as the cover star of the game, while the trailer was released.

