WWE Announces 16-time World Champion John Cena's Return To Monday Night RAW

John Cena will be soon making his return to WWE, the news of which was confirmed by the Professional wrestling company on it's social media handle. Cena will be making his return to RAW to celebrate his 20th anniversary with the company. He has been working as a part-timer wrestler with WWE owing to his commitments in Hollywood.

John Cena to return to RAW

The 16-time WWE World Champion will return on the June 27 episode of WWE RAW, which will take place in Laredo, Texas. The veteran superstar decided to make his return on that particular date since it holds a special place in Cena's career. June 27 was the date when Cena kickstarted his career as a WWE Superstar. He made his official TV debut as a rookie to challenge Kurt Angle on SmackDown in 2002. However, it remains to be seen if he will be competing inside the ring. The leader of Cenation was last seen wrestling in the ring against Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at last year's SummerSlam.

BREAKING NEWS: @JohnCena returns to #WWERaw on Monday, June 27 to celebrate his 20 Year Anniversary with @WWE. pic.twitter.com/l8yurlx2wX — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

John Cena had earlier teased his return to WWE while speaking to Adam Glyn of Adam’s Apple. He had said back then, “I know in WWE years, I turn 20 pretty soon, so that’s a big thing from a pretty storied class of folks. Batista, Randy Orton, Brock, we kind of all turn 20 this year. I am aware that is coming around the corner and who knows. But it is one of those hard truths to bare, there’s a lot of cool stuff going on and I don’t want to say no to any of these opportunities that are on my doorstep. I don’t know when I will be back, but hopefully, it is soon. I’ve been gone for too long.”

John Cena's career as WWE Champion

After making his debut back in 2022, John Cena stayed as the face of WWE for more than a decade. The wrestler won a total of 16 World Championships as a full-time wrestler. Of the 16 world titles won by Cena, 13 have been WWE Championship while 3 have been World Heavyweight titles. Talking about WWE titles, Cena first became champion back in 2005 defeating John Bradshaw Layfield at Wrestlemania 21. In the very next year (2006) Cena won his second WWE title defeating Edge at Royal Rumble. He managed to hold onto the title defeating Edge at unforgiven (2006). In 2008, John Cena went on to become WWE champion for the fourth time, beating Chris Jericho at Survivor Series.

In 2009, Cena faced Edge and Big Show in a triple threat match at the 25th Anniversary of Wrestlemania and managed to win the title after defeating both his opponents. The same year, Cena faced Randy Orton at the Breaking Point Pay-Per-View event in an 'I Quit Match'. The leader of Cenation won the match and retained his title. The feud continued between the two at Bragging Rights (2009) and Cena once again gained a victory.