CM Punk Confirms WWE Backstage Return Date, Replies To A Fan On Twitter

CM Punk has been a hit on WWE Backstage. However, his contract doesn’t require him to be present for every episode and that explains his absence. But it seems his fans have been missing him. Now, the former WWE wrestler and current analyst said that he would be returning to Fox’s WWE Backstage on February 11, 2020.

Feb 11! I’m packing right now. — player/coach (@CMPunk) January 30, 2020

CM Punk was responding to a fan’s question on Twitter. The fan, who read about CM Punk’s aspiration to take over as WWE’s Chief Financial Officer on Twitter wondered when Punk would return to his present role of WWE Backstage analyst. CM Punk, who read the fan’s question, responded that he is packing and would be returning to WWE Backstage on February 11.

People will always try to get you to be who they want you to be. Always try to get you to do what they want you to do. The more they do, the less they’re focused on themselves. Focus on you and yours and you win. — player/coach (@CMPunk) October 7, 2018

CM Punk debuted on WWE Backstage on November 12 last year. Ever since then, he has been on the show on and off. In recent times, he interviewed ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch about her rise within the WWE universe. He is known for his unabashed views on WWE products and has even criticised the company’s storylines including the Lana-Bobby Lashley and Rusev love triangle.

CM Punk is also not a fan of WWE’s association with Saudi Arabia. It would be interesting to see what the analyst has to say about the WWE Super ShowDown in February.

