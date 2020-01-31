Union Budget
CM Punk Confirms WWE Backstage Return Date, Replies To A Fan On Twitter

WWE News

CM Punk was responding to a fan’s question on Twitter. A fan asked when CM Punk would return to his present role of WWE Backstage analyst. Read more.

Written By Akhil Nambiar | Mumbai | Updated On:
CM Punk

CM Punk has been a hit on WWE Backstage. However, his contract doesn’t require him to be present for every episode and that explains his absence. But it seems his fans have been missing him. Now, the former WWE wrestler and current analyst said that he would be returning to Fox’s WWE Backstage on February 11, 2020.

Also Read |  CM Punk Wants To Become The New WWE Co-president After Barrios And Wilson Quit

Also Read | CM Punk Compares Asuka And Becky Lynch To Batman And Joker On WWE Backstage

CM Punk comeback

CM Punk was responding to a fan’s question on Twitter. The fan, who read about CM Punk’s aspiration to take over as WWE’s Chief Financial Officer on Twitter wondered when Punk would return to his present role of WWE Backstage analyst. CM Punk, who read the fan’s question, responded that he is packing and would be returning to WWE Backstage on February 11.

Also Read | CM Punk Compares Becky Lynch's Endurance Level To That Of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Also Read | CM Punk Wants Sasha Banks And Keith Lee To Win Their Respective Royal Rumble Matches

CM Punk debuted on WWE Backstage on November 12 last year. Ever since then, he has been on the show on and off. In recent times, he interviewed ‘The Man’ Becky Lynch about her rise within the WWE universe. He is known for his unabashed views on WWE products and has even criticised the company’s storylines including the Lana-Bobby Lashley and Rusev love triangle.
CM Punk is also not a fan of WWE’s association with Saudi Arabia. It would be interesting to see what the analyst has to say about the WWE Super ShowDown in February. 

Also Read | MVP Calls Time On Career After WWE RAW Fight Against Rey Mysterio

Also Read | Liv Morgan States That She Is Living Her Best Life After Win Against Lana On WWE RAW

Published:
