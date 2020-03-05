WWE Backstage Witnesses Lowest Viewership In History On Jeff Hardy's Return Segment

WWE Superstar and former World Heavyweight champion Jeff Hardy made his highly anticipated return on WWE Backstage this week. While Matt Hardy already confirmed his exit from WWE, the Jeff Hardy return was expected to be huge. However, things did not fall in place for Jeff Hardy as WWE BackStage recorded their lowest viewership in the history of the show this week. The Jeff Hardy return, therefore, is now being considered as a failure in terms of TRP ratings and it might be a matter of concern for the WWE Universe.

WWE news: WWE BackStage saw their lowest viewership during the Jeff Hardy return

According to reports, only 18,000 viewers tuned in to watch the Jeff Hardy return segment in this week’s WWE BackStage which is the lowest tally in the show’s history. Despite having a large build-up around the Jeff Hardy return, WWE BackStage failed to replicate the momentum in their TRP numbers. Jeff Hardy was out of WWE since picking up a knee injury after WrestleMania 35 and had a lot of things to say on the show. However, it was not enough to save the numbers for WWE BackStage.

According to the data revealed by Showbuzz Daily, WWE BackStage managed to draw minimal ratings in the key demographic of 18-49. The overall viewership witnessed a massive drop from 1,27,000 to 49,000 during the Jeff Hardy return. However, this week’s WWE BackStage had to face stiff competition from rival news coverage networks.

Media conglomerates dominated the night since it was one of the most important days for the United States’ political calendar. Most of the people tuned into the news channels as a boatload of states held presidential primaries. Only the NBA game between Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers managed to grab a spot among the top five most-watched shows of the night.

(Image courtesy: YouTube of WWE on Fox)