WWE: Becky Lynch Called The Rock Before Her SummerSlam Comeback With A Special Request

WWE superstar Becky Lynch has revealed that she called ‘The Rock’ ahead of her WWE comeback during the SummerSlam 2021 in August this year. She returned to the ring at the SummerSlam pay-per-view event and challenged Bianca Belair for an impromptu match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. However, Lynch went to put Belair away in a matter of seconds and hit her with her version of the Rock Bottom - the Manhandle slam.

While speaking in the Out of Character podcast with Ryan Satin, Lynch revealed that she had called The Rock ahead of her return to the ring, and asked him if she can use the Rock Bottom. During the podcast, Lynch said, “So I used a variation of The Rock Bottom before but it’s just easier to get it and go. I asked The Rock if I could use it and he was very gracious and said that I could. Called him. Yeah, yeah, yeah. And I told him how SummerSlam is gonna go down. And said, ‘Look, here’s what I’m thinking. I’m supposed to hit one move on her. Can I use this?’ ‘Yeah!’”.

Lynch was originally slated to return during the WrestleMania 37

Becky Lynch appeared in the Money In The Bank event back in 2020 and was off-screen due to her pregnancy. However, she kept an eye on the WWE throughout her hiatus and also congratulated Bianca Blair on her historic win in WrestleMania 37. She was originally slated to make her return to the ring at WrestleMania 37, however ended up returning 15 months later during the SummerSlam. She defeated Bianca Belair and picked her fourth SmackDown Women’s Championship title.

Becky Lynch was recently drafted into the WWE’s RAW brand during the WWE Drafts 2021. She is now set to defend her SmackDown Women’s Championship title against Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks, during the triple threat match at the WWE Crown Jewel event in October. Lynch is a four times WWE Women’s champion as she won the first SmackDown Women’s Championship during the Backlash event in 2016. She also won both the Raw Women’s Championship and SmackDown Women’s Championship during WrestleMania 35.

(Image- AP/ @wwe/ Instagram)