WWE Becomes No 1 Sports Channel On YouTube, Surpasses 60 Million Subscribers

WWE on FOX earlier took to Twitter and revealed that the WWE has achieved another major milestone. According to reports, WWE’s official YouTube channel has surpassed 60 million subscribers, which makes it the No. 1 sports channel on YouTube, ahead of the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, ESPN, NASCAR and others. WWE’s YouTube channel is now the sixth-most subscribed channel on Youtube. The promotion currently has more subscribers than other top-ranking channels such as Justin Bieber, Dude Perfect, Ed Sheeran and others. With 43 billion video views, WWE’s YouTube channel is also the fifth-most viewed channel in the world.

The WWE YouTube channel was created on May 10, 2007, and it has uploaded more than 47,666 videos to date. The channel consists of highlights and results from WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown, WWE NXT, WWE NXT UK and monthly pay-per-views. Their Youtube channel also uploads exclusive interviews and news from WWE Now. The channel features live coverage of WWE Kickoff shows and WWE’s The Bump. Earlier, WWE CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter and thanked the WWE universe for making this happen.

.@WWE’s official channel on @YouTube has surpassed 60 million subscribers and continues to be one of the most viewed channels in the world. Thank you to the @WWEUniverse for making this happen & congratulations to WWE’s Advanced Media team on this incredible milestone! — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) May 18, 2020

India ranks No. 1 in WWE YouTube consumption and No.1 in WWE Facebook followers

WWE Executive Vice-President James Rosenstock recently revealed in an interview that the popularity of the brand continues to grow in India. WWE is one of the most-watched sports properties in India and India ranks No. 1 in WWE YouTube consumption and No. 1 in WWE's Facebook followers. Because of these encouraging numbers, WWE has been recruiting athletes and performers from India. Rosenstock also revealed that WWE has already selected four Indian athletes who have begun training at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

While talking about India’s importance in the company’s growth and WWE’s partnership with Sony Pictures Networks, James Rosenstock said, “India is a strategically important market for WWE, and Sony Pictures Networks has been an extraordinary partner in helping to grow our fanbase in the region making it one of the most-watched sports properties. The expanded partnership gives our passionate fans new opportunities to engage with the WWE brand.”

