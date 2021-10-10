WWE Champion Big E Had Big Role To Play During Fury Vs Wilder 3; Here's How

WWE took to their official Twitter handle on October 10 to create the hype for the much-anticipated third fight of Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder trilogy. In the video posted by WWE, WWE’s recent champion Big E was seen introducing the ‘Gypsy King’, Fury, and the ‘Bronze Bomber’, Wilder. On the match front, Fury won the match by defeating Wilder in an 11th round knockout and retained his World Boxing Council and The Ring magazine heavyweight titles.

Meanwhile, ahead of the much-hyped fight, while introducing the Fury vs Wilder 3 fight, Big E said, “It's about time, but you will have to wait for me to introduce them”. In the introduction of Fury, Big E added, “ The elusive and tough, a clinical slaughter with wicked wave words. This dude will eat a punch, laugh at your face, knock you out and smile again. The big fella doing big things, big belts, big dreams, ‘The Gypsy King’. No man on this planet has beaten him, come at the king, the best of the best, feel the power, clap for the champ, this is Tyson Fury.”

While introducing Wilder, Big E further added, “The script has flipped. The bad mad man has finally lost his zero. But at this game, it is all about revenge. And now, this guy is even more dangerous than before, because if your goal is not to be on the top, you don’t deserve to be. He has been hunting the souls of the heavyweight division. Knocking down every dude he has faced. He is a new man with a new mindset with the same old golden right hand, it's a new day, let me reintroduce ‘The Bronze Bomber’, Deontay Wilder. Say it with me know, ‘Bomb Squad’."

WWE fans react to Big E's introduction of Fury vs Wilder 3

The introduction by Big E was much appreciated by WWE fans, as they hailed Big E for featuring on a hype video for one of the biggest fights of the year. Fans also praised the introduction by the WWE champion and reacted to it by asking him to make videos for all of the big boxing matches. Other fans, replied by saying that Big E reminded him of Dwyane Johnson doing the introduction for the Super Bowl matches.

What a day for Big E. He appears on the Fox Big Noon Kickoff show at his alma mater Iowa. They win against the number four team in the country and then he does the hype video for one of the biggest fights of the year. — Ken Langston (@klangston25) October 10, 2021

Big E should be the hype man for all these big boxing matches. This was great — Marcus Tinker (@nytink82) October 10, 2021

That is very awesome, reminds me of @TheRock doing the Super Bowl intros. What a mainstream sports day for Big E. Kudos. — Kenneth McAndrew (@kmac23va) October 10, 2021

Image: Instagram- @wwe/ AP