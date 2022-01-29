WWE Champion Brock Lesnar Bodyslams Reality TV Star On Bar Table, Video Goes Viral; Watch

WWE superstar ‘The Beast Incarnate’ Brock Lesnar is currently enjoying his sixth reign as the WWE championship title holder, having won the title that belonged to Big E, on WWE Day 1 pay-per-view (PPV). Just 28 days into his title reign, Lesnar is now slated to defend the title against ‘The Al Mighty’ Bobby Lashley, in the 2022 edition of WWE’s one of the most awaited pay-per-view (PPV) events of the year, the Royal Rumble. While the Royal Rumble is scheduled to be held on January 29, a video of the WWE champion bodyslamming a reality TV show contestant is taking the internet by storm.

In the video shared on social media, Lesnar can be seen hanging out with the ‘Jackass’ crew, when he bodyslams Jackass star Wee Man (Jason Acuña) through a table. As per a report by TMZ Sports, the viral video was shot at a restaurant in St. Louis, which is the city where Royal Rumble 2022 will take place.

Meanwhile, Johnny Knoxville and his other Jackass co-stars can be seen with Lesnar in the video. Knoxville will be an entrant in Saturday’s 30-man Royal Rumble match, while Lesnar is also rumored to be a part of it.

Watch Brock Lesnar bodyslamming Jason Acuña:

Brock Lesnar hanging out with The Jackass crew before Royal Rumble 2022 pic.twitter.com/CJ7lkYmyQk — WWE Hindi Daily (@tmykwoah) January 29, 2022

Brock Lesnar's sixth reign as the WWE champion

Brock Lesnar is currently one of the biggest stars for WWE alongside the universal champion Roman Reigns and WWE Hall of Famer, Edge. Lesnar was earlier supposed to lock horns with Reigns on Day 1, however, a Covid-19 positive report for Reigns made him challenge Big E for the WWE championship title, alongside Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

Lesnar successfully earned the title after winning the brutal five-way match, while a few days later on Raw, Bobby Lashley emerged as the next challenger for the WWE title at Royal Rumble.

Will Brock Lesnar drop the WWE title in Royal Rumble 2022?

Lesnar is expected to defend his title against Lashley on Saturday, however, if he went on to drop it, he may later enter the 30-man Royal Rumble match and end up winning it. The chances of Lesnar dropping the title also seem possible as he will reportedly move back to SmackDown at the end of February. He has appeared regularly on WWE Raw ever since winning the WWE title and didn’t appear on this week’s SmackDown.

(Image: wwe.com/Twitter-@tmykwoah)