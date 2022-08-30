WWE Clash At The Castle 2022: Match Card, Predictions, Schedule, Time & Live Streaming

The WWE universe is currently gearing up for the promotion’s upcoming premium live event, the WWE Clash at the Castle. The exciting pay-per-view event is scheduled to be held in the United Kingdom, which will mark WWE’s return to the United Kingdom for the first major stadium event in 30 years. The PPV will be headlined by the much-anticipated clash between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre, with the undisputed WWE Universal title on the line.

Roman Reigns to be challenged by Drew McIntyre

Former WWE champion Drew McIntyre heads into the WWE Clash at the Castle PPV, looking to end Roman Reigns' run as the champion for over 700 days. He earned a triumph over Sheamus to earn a title shot on Friday Night SmackDown episode of July 19. The next day, Reigns defeated Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match at the SummerSlam 2022.

Liv Morgan defends SmackDown Women’s title on WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

At the same time, WWE Clash at the Castle will also feature the WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship match between defending champion Liv Morgan and Shayna Baszler. Morgan won the title at the Money in the Bank PPV and defended it successfully against Ronda Rousey at SummerSlam. Baszler, meanwhile, earned an opportunity to fight for the title after defeating Raquel Rodriguez, Aliyah, Shotzi, Xia Li, Natalya and Sonya Deville.

The much-anticipated PPV is all set to feature another championship match, as Gunther defends the WWE Intercontinental title against Sheamus. While Gunther defeated Ricochet to earn the IC title, Sheamus overcame Ricochet, Madcap Moss, Happy Corbin and Sami Zayn in a Fatal 5-Way Match on SmackDown to earn a title shot. The Clash at the Castle PPV will also feature several other high-profile matches.

Updated match card for WWE Clash at the Castle 2022

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Intercontinental Championship Match- Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Riddle vs. Seth 'Freakin' Rollins

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day

What is the venue for WWE Clash at the Castle 2022?

WWE WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 PPV is slated to be held at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, UK.

When will WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 begin?

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 is scheduled to begin at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT on Saturday, September 3 in the US. The PPV is scheduled to begin at 10 PM IST on Saturday in India.

How to watch the live telecast and live streaming of WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 in India?

In order to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 in India, WWE fans can tune in to the live broadcast by Sony Pictures Sports Network, which has the official rights to telecast all WWE shows. Fans can enjoy the PPV on the Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) channels. WWE fans can also watch the live streaming of the PPV on SonyLIV.

How to watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 in the US?

WWE fans in the US can watch WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 in the US on NBC’s Peacock streaming service. The PPV will also be available worldwide on the WWE Network.