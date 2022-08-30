WWE Clash At The Castle: Big Spoiler On Roman Reigns' Future As Undisputed WWE Champion

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to clash against Drew McIntyre in the promotion’s upcoming premium live event, the WWE Clash at the Castle 2022. While the pay-per-view (PPV) gets underway on September 3, Saturday, Roman will celebrate two years as a champion on the next episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. However, his time as a champion might soon come to an end, as a recent report by Wrestling News claims that Roman might drop one or both his titles at Clash at the Castle.

WrestleVotes put out a report which discussed the possibility of Roman losing one of his titles. "For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead," WrestleVotes wrote on Twitter.

Reigns has been pushed as one of the greatest champions of all time in WWE, as he currently owns both the WWE championship and Universal championship titles. He unified both titles, earlier this year, after defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 2022 and has already made a successful title defence against the same opponent at SummerSlam 2022. On the other hand, McIntyre secured a title shot after defeating Sheamus on SmackDown.

WWE is reportedly looking to split the WWE and Universal titles

However, if the reports are to be believed, the promotion is now looking to split the WWE and Universal titles. This would allow McIntyre to defend one of the titles at live events and PPVs. The fact that Clash at the Castle 2022 is taking place in the United Kingdom (UK), makes the possibility of McIntyre winning the title more certain.

While WWE scripts and plans used to change several times leading up to the shows during Vince McMahon’s regime, this is unlikely to happen under the current creative leadership of Triple H. It is pertinent to mention that McIntyre is a leading contender to win one of the titles as he has previously won the WWE title on two different occasions.

His first title reign started in March 2020 and lasted till October 2020. McIntyre became a two-time WWE champion on November 2020 and reigned supreme till the February 2021. During his illustrious WWE career, McIntyre has also won the WWE RAW tag team championship titles twice with Dolph Ziggler. He previously won the WWE NXT championship in 2017.

A look at the Match Card for WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 PPV