WWE Clash At The Castle Predictions: Will Roman Reigns' Two-year Run Finally End?

The WWE universe is all set to host the WWE Clash at the Castle premium live event at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3. The pay-per-view (PPV) event will mark WWE’s return to the United Kingdom for a premium stadium event for the first time in 30 years. The PPV will be headlined by the undisputed WWE universal championship match between reigning champion Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre earned a shot at the undisputed titles after defeating Sheamus in an absolutely brutal Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match in the July 29 episode of Friday Night SmackDown. On the other hand, Reigns last defended his belts against Brock Lesnar in a hellish Last Man Standing Match against Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam 2022.

Meanwhile, Reigns has been recently linked with rumors claiming that he might drop one or both of his titles to McIntyre in the Clash at the Castle PPV.

Roman Reigns completes two years of reign as a champion

WrestleVotes put out a report which discussed the possibility of Roman losing one of his titles. "For the first time in a long time, there has been some discussions creatively regarding Roman Reigns dropping the title(s). I’m hearing multiple ideas have intrigued those making the final call come Saturday in Cardiff. Should be an interesting week ahead," WrestleVotes wrote on Twitter as per Wrestling News.

In recent times, Roman Reigns has been pushed as the greatest champion in WWE of all time, as he has possession of both the WWE championship and Universal championship titles. However, it might be possible that he might drop one of the belts after recently completing his two years of reigns as a champion. On the September 2 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Reigns celebrated his two-year anniversary as a champion, before McIntyre launched an attack.

WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 PPV: Match Card and Predictions

Undisputed WWE Universal Championship Match- Roman Reigns (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Predicted winner- Drew McIntyre (considering that the PPV is being held in the UK)

SmackDown Women’s Championship Match- Liv Morgan (c) vs. Shayna Baszler

Predicted winner- Liv Morgan

Intercontinental Championship Match- Gunther (c) vs. Sheamus

Predicted winner- Gunther

Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Predicted winner- Bayley, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

Riddle vs. Seth Rollins

Predicted winner- Seth Rollins

Edge & Rey Mysterio vs. The Judgment Day

Predicted winner- The Judgment Day