WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Live Stream: How And Where To Watch Matches In India, US, UAE

All eyes will be fixed on the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel event which will take place on Thursday, October 21 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The headline event for this year's Crown Jewel will be the Universal Championship fight between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. There will also be a Triple Threat Match between Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks as they all fight for the SmackDown Women's Championship. Edge will take on Seth Rollins in an epic Hell in a Cell bout as they run back the years.

Take a look at the WWE Crown Jewel live streaming details and timings for India and the US as well the match card for the main event.

WWE Crown Jewel match card

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship - Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

No Holds Barred Match - Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg (No Disqualification)

Hell in a Cell - Edge vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Tag Team Championship Match - Randy Orton & Riddle vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Singles Match - Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

Other than the said clashes the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will also host the finals of the ‘King of the Ring’ tournament as well as the ‘Queen’s Crown Tournament’

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel live stream in India?

Sony Pictures Sports Network will broadcast the return of WWE Crown Jewel LIVE in four different languages. Sony Ten 1/ 1 HD channels will have English coverage, While Sony Ten 3/ 3 HD channels will be in Hindi while Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu. The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 can also be live streamed on the SonyLIV app or website.

When is the WWE Crown Jewel live streaming scheduled to begin in India?

The telecast for the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will begin at 8:30 PM IST with the WWE Extraaa Dhamaal, a special edition of the live studio show followed by the main event starting from 9:30 PM onwards on Thursday, October 21 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel live stream in the US?

For WWE fans in the US that want to catch the WWE Crown Jewel action live or on-demand, they can head to Peacock which is now the official home for WWE in the US. The main event for WWE Crown Jewel starts at 12:00 PM on Thursday, October 21 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Image: Twitter/@WWEIndia