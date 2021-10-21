WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results: Edge Beats Seth Rollins; Fans Call It Best Modern HIAC Bout

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel 2021 featured one of the best lists of matches of any pay-per-view event. One of the feuds featured WWE Hall of Famer Edge taking on Seth Rollins in a Hell in a Cell match, which is believed to be one of the deadliest structures. The Rated R superstar defeated the Architect by delivering his own finisher, the 'Curb Stomp.' Netizens were in disbelief as Edge ended the trilogy of matches between the two superstars using Rollins' own finishing manoeuvre.

Before this fight, Rollins had been obsessed with proving he's not 'Edge-lite.' At WWE SummerSlam, Edge evaded several stomps before defeating Rollins, leading a rematch to take place on SmackDown a week after. In the rematch, the Architect defeated the Rated R superstar by delivering a vicious stomp, thereby almost ending the Hall of Famer's career.

Netizens react as Edge defeats Seth Rollins via a stomp

One netizen pointed out how the feud between Edge and Seth Rollins began. The WWE fan wrote that the rivalry between the two superstars began in 2015 when 'Seth tried to curb stomp Edge' in an attempt to end the career of the Rated R superstar. And now the feud between them ended with 'Edge curb-stomping Rollins of a steel chair.'

Edge and Rollins feud began in 2015 when Seth tried to Curb Stomp Edge. And it ended with Edge Curb Stomping Rollins of a steel chair. #sethrollins #edge — SHIVAM KAPURE (@IamSKapure) October 21, 2021

Meanwhile, several fans lauded the Edge vs Seth Rollins match, with some going to the extent that this was the best Hell in a Cell match.

Instant Classic a brutal Hell In A Cell match between @EdgeRatedR and @WWERollins. Truly a night to remember ... #WWECrownJewel — El_8H_Pee (@Cloud_Lhp) October 21, 2021

Rollins and Edge made a modern HIAC match actually good. That says a lot about them. — latino wheat (@latinowheat) October 21, 2021

Edge and Rollins put on a show 🔥🔥 what a match, i cant believe they put Edge over but still a great match #CrownJewel — RIP WWE 😕 (@tommyend666) October 21, 2021

Meanwhile, some other WWE fans praised Edge, stating that the WWE Crown Jewel result proves why he is 'a Rated R Superstar.'

#WWECrownJewel Edge proved once again that why he is a Rated R Superstar. — S U M i T 🇮🇳 (@RealSumiiT) October 21, 2021

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 results so far:

1) SmackDown Tag Team champions USOS defeat Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin in a non-title match.

2) Edge defeats Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 live: Matches left to come

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship - Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

No Holds Barred Match - Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg (No Disqualification)

RAW Tag Team Championship Match - Randy Orton & Riddle vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Singles Match - Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali