WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results: Roman Reigns Beats Brock Lesnar; Becky Lynch Retains Title

The Crown Jewel 2021 edition returned to Saudi Arabia with some of the big stars competing for the titles and also to become the kIng of the Ring. This Crown Jewel 2021 was the first international event in Saudi Arabia since the WWE Super ShowDown back in February 2020, before the worldwide COVID-19 lockdowns.

The WWE Women's Championship as well as the Men's title from both Raw and Smackdown were on the line. Here's a look at the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 results.

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 results: Roman Reigns, Beck Lynch and Big E retain titles

Roman Reigns beats Brock Lesnar

Roman Reigns once again successfully defended his WWE Universal crown against the returning Brock Lesnar with assistance from the Usos. Brock Lesnar had the Universal Championship in his grasp after delivering an F-5 only to find out that there was no referee inside the ring. With the Head of the Table (Roman Reigns) in trouble, Paul Heyman threw the title belt between both men and yelled, “You know what to do with it.” With both the wrestlers looking to get their hands on the belt it was Lesnar who ripped it off. However, the Usos ran into the ring, before hitting a double superkick and also helping Reigns cover Lesnar. A second referee ran to the ring to make the three count.

Edge def. Seth Rollins inside the steel cage

The trilogy fight witnessed both the wrestlers making use of tables, ladders and chairs giving fans something to remember. The final moments of the match witnessed Seth Rollins making a move to hit a superkick with a chain wrapped around his leg leaving the audience in awe. However, when Rollins went for his finishing move the stomp, Edge landed a low blow with the chair. He then grabbed the chain to lock in the crossface, and when it looked like Seth Rollins was about to tap Edge used Rollins to move the stomp on the chair to claim the victory.

Becky Lynch beats Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks to retain the SmackDown Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch managed to retain her SmackDown Women’s Championship after beating Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks in a triple threat match. While Bianca Belair had all the momentum in the early part of the match with Becky Lynch being kept out of the match. As Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair fought to get the cover on Lynch, Banks pulled back Belair outside the ring to gain an advantage. However, when The Boss went for the pin, Beck Lynch rolled her up and with the help of bottom rope manage to get a pinfall and retain her title.

Crown Jewel 2021 other results

Big E retained his WWE universal title beating Drew McIntyre via pinfall

The Usos defeated Hurt Business via pinfall.

Xavier Woods defeated Finn Balor via pinfall to win King of the Ring tournament.

Zelina Vega defeated Doudrop via pinfall to win the Queen’s Crown tournament.

Goldberg defeated Bobby Lashley in Falls Count Anywhere match

RK-Bro defeated AJ Styles & Omos to retain the tag team titles.

Mansoor def. Mustafa Ali via pinfall.

