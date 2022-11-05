WWE Crown Jewel 2022: Can Logan Paul Shock The World And Beat Roman Reigns In Riyadh?

Youtuber turned WWE superstar Logan Paul is set to clash against Roman Reigns in the main event of WWE Crown Jewel 2022 premium live event on Saturday Night. Reigns will defend his undisputed WWE Universal Championship titles at the pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled to be held at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Here’s a look at how Logan Paul can shock the world by beating Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022.

Paul signed a WWE contract earlier this year and has been on the rise ever since. Having claimed that he could beat Roman Reigns on his ‘Impaulsive’ podcast, the promotion did a great job by booking him against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel 2022. Heading into the PPV, Paul reportedly believes he is just a lucky shot away from claiming a world championship victory with WWE.

Will Logan Paul end Roman Reigns' winning run at WWE Crown Jewel 2022?

Roman Reigns has been the face of the WWE for several years now and has reigned as the universal champion for over two years. Despite the WWE universe not expecting him to lose the undisputed titles any time soon, the wrestling world might be up for a surprise at Crown Jewel 2022. This would be a big turning point in the storyline for WWE and can drive more viewers in to the future episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown.

Logan was accompanied by his brother Jake Paul during the pre-event press conference ahead of Crown Jewel in Riyadh. This might be a hint from WWE that Jake will help his brother to win the title on Saturday night. 25-year-old Jake is a professional boxer on the rise, who defeated former UFC champion Anderson Silva in his latest fight.

WWE Universe up for a double turn at Crown Jewel 2022?

Additionally, the WWE Universe can also witness a double turn at WWE Crown Jewel 2022. In the upcoming Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns match, The Bloodline have been cheered as heels, while Paul has been projected as a babyface. If Paul defeats Reigns with the use of unfair means at Crown Jewel 2022, it would prove to be a surprise double-turn for the company.

The twist will leave the WWE universe in shock as Paul will face immense heat as a heel and Reigns will be cheered as a babyface. This will further drive the audience to watch the next episode of SmackDown. It is pertinent to mention that the WWE universe hasn’t witnessed a double turn for quite some time now.