WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Live Streaming: How To Watch Paul Vs Reigns In India, UK, USA And UAE

WWE Crown Jewel is only a few hours away as the excitement kicks on for the mega event that takes place annually in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The fourth edition of the event sees Logan Paul challenge Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship in the main event of the show. On the other hand, Brock Lesnar will look to avenge his Royal Rumble loss to Bobby Lashley as the heated rivalry comes to a conclusion in Saudi Arabia.

There are other big matches also taking place at the event as Braun Strowman challenges The Giant Omos in a gigantic match while The OC squares off against The Judgment Day. Bianca Belair will defend her RAW women's title against Bayley while Damage CTRL challenges Alexa Bliss and Asuka for the women's tag team titles. Before the mega event in Riyadh starts, let's take a look at how to watch the live streaming and live telecast of WWE Crown Jewel in India, the UK, USA and UAE.

When is the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event taking place?

The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event will be taking place on Saturday, November 5th from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What time is the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event can be seen in India?

In India, the WWE Crown Jewel 2022 event will start at 9:30 PM IST.

Which channel Will broadcast the matches of WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in India?

Sony Pictures Sports Network will broadcast the WWE Crown Jewel LIVE on TV.

Where to catch WWE Crown Jewel live stream?

The WWE Crown Jewel live stream on the SonyLIV app.

How to watch the WWE Crown Jewel event in the US?

The WWE Crown Jewel event in US will be available on Peacock TV and the live streaming will begin at 11 AM ET.

How to watch the WWE Crown Jewel event in the UK?

The WWE Crown Jewel will be shown live on BT Sport Box Office for a one-off PPV fee with the event starting at 3 PM GMT.

How to watch WWE Crown Jewel 2022 in the UAE?

WWE Crown Jewel will be shown on MBC’s streaming platform Shahid in the UAE as well as in the Mena region. It will start at 9pm GST (or 10pm KSA)