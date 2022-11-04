WWE Crown Jewel: Roman Reigns Left Stunned After Logan Paul Arrives On A Camel; WATCH

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is set to feature a blockbuster clash at their Crown Jewel pay-per-view as Universal Champion Roman Reigns is set to take on Logan Paul for the title. Ahead of the feud, the two met at a press conference (as seen in the video below) when Logan arrived on a camel, much to Reigns' surprise.

Logan looks to silence critics at WWE Crown Jewel

Even though Logan Paul is set to take part in only the third match of his short professional wrestling career in WWE, he is not short on confidence even when his opponent is perhaps one of the greatest in history. Roman Reigns has held the Univeral Championship for more than 790 days, the sixth-longest reign in history.

Speaking of the challenge ahead in an interview with Verge, Logan said, "If the WWE fans don’t already respect me, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5, you will be forced to respect me. You might not like me. I might not be your favourite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring, and that’s my goal."

The Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns rivalry began after the latter's appearance on the ‘Impaulsive’ podcast hosted by none other than Logan himself. The podcast ended with Logan telling Reigns that he hoped to defeat the 'Head of the Table'. As a result of that interaction, the two and their associates exchanged several Tweets before a press conference was held, where it was determined that the two would face each other for the Universal Championship.

The Logan Paul vs Roman Reigns clash is likely to be the main event of the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view, which will begin live at 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, November 5.

WWE Crown Jewel complete match card

Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul (Extreme Rules match for Undisputed WWE Universal Championship)

The OC vs The Judgment Day

Brock Lesnar vs Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre vs Karrion Kross (Steel Cage match)

Braun Strowman vs Omos

Bianca Belair vs. Bayley (Last Woman Standing match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship)

The Usos vs The Brawling Brutes (Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship)

Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs Damage CTRL (WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship)