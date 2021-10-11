WWE Crown Jewel Star-studded Match Card Headlined By Roman Reigns Vs Brock Lesnar

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is coming up with one of the best match cards in the company's history for WWE Crown Jewel 2021. The pay-per-view will take place in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on October 21, 2021.

Here is a detailed look at the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 match card, as the schedule includes two headline championship matches, a no holds barred match, a hell in a cell match, among other exciting feuds.

WWE Crown Jewel match card: Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar

The Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar match for the Universal Championship is undoubtedly the headline match of WWE Crown Jewel because of its exciting storyline. Paul Heyman, who is one of the greatest managers of the company, is believed to be playing the role of a double agent.

Before aligning himself with the Head of the Table, Heyman was aligned with The Beast Incarnate. As a result, Reigns, who has crossed 400 days as Universal Champion, has recently questioned Heyman's allegiance, as he has doubts that the legendary manager will switch sides when the two heavyweights collide at WWE Crown Jewel. The Saudi Arabia pay-per-view is likely to reveal how the storyline unfolds.

WWE Crown Jewel match card: Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley

Goldberg and former WWE champion Bobby Lashley are set to end their feud at WWE Crown Jewel in an iconic no hold barred match. The rivalry began at SummerSlam in August when the All-Mighty put the WWE Hall of Famer's son, Gage Goldberg, in the Hurt Lock, causing the teenager to pass out. The feud is so heated up that Goldberg not only wants to hurt Lashley 'real bad,' but said that if he is lucky enough, he'll even 'kill' him.

WWE Crown Jewel match card: Edge vs Seth Rollins

Similar to the Goldberg vs Bobby Lashley match, Edge and Seth Rollins are set to 'dance one last time' when they meet inside Hell in a Cell at WWE Crown Jewel. The Architect nearly ended the Rated-R Superstar's career at a rematch on SmackDown when he stomped his head to the mat. As a result of such a move from Rollins, Edge wanted to end this feud with Rollins inside one of the most dangerous matches in WWE history.

Other WWE Crown Jewel matches:

Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre (WWE championship)

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (SmackDown women’s championship)

RK-Bro (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos (Raw tag team championship)

King of the Ring Tournament Final

Queen’s Crown Tournament Final