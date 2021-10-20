WWE Crown Jewel: Updated Match Card, Date, Timing, Channel; Everything You Need To Know

The WWE Crown Jewel mega event is slated for Thursday, 21 October 2021 at 9:30 PM IST. The event is scheduled to take place in Mohammed Abdu Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia and will also be the final event before the changes of the WWE Draft come into effect for both Raw and SmackDown.

WWE Crown Jewel match card

Universal Championship - Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

SmackDown Women's Championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Sasha Banks (Triple Threat Match)

WWE Championship - Big E (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

No Holds Barred Match - Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg (No Disqualification)

Hell in a Cell - Edge vs. Seth Rollins

RAW Tag Team Championship Match - Randy Orton & Riddle vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Singles Match - Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali

Other than the said clashes the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will also host the finals of the ‘King of the Ring’ tournament as well as the ‘Queen’s Crown Tournament’

Where to watch the WWE Crown Jewel live in India & the US

Sony Pictures Sports Network will broadcast the return of WWE Crown Jewel LIVE in four different languages. Sony Ten 1 channels will have the English coverage, While Sony Ten 3 channels will be in Hindi while Sony Ten 4 channels in Tamil and Telugu. The WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will also be for streaming on the SonyLIV app.

For fans in the United States, the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will be available on Peacock TV.

WWE Crown Jewel timing: What time does the event begin?

The telecast for the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 will begin at 8:30 PM IST with the WWE Extraaa Dhamaal, a special edition of the live studio show followed by the main event starting from 9:30 PM onwards.

Has the WWE been held in the Kingdon of Saudi Arabia ever before?

In the past, WWE has held three events in Saudi Arabia, First with the 2018 Crown Jewel at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, followed by the Super ShowDown at King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah in 2019.

Saudi Arabia also hosted the Super Showdown in February 2020, at the Mohammed Abdo Arena, the same venue as the 2021 Crown Jewel.

Image: @Instagram/WWE