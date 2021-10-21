WWE Crown Jewel: Watch The Undertaker's Peculiar Introduction Of Pitbull In Saudi Arabia

WWE legend The Undertaker introduced music superstar Pitbull in a peculiar fashion, one day before WWE’s Crown Jewel 2021, pay-per-view event in Saudi Arabia on October 21. Amidst all the rumors and speculations suggesting Undertaker’s presence in Saudi Arabia, the legendary pro-wrestler appeared at Pitbull’s concert, confirming his presence in the country ahead of the much anticipated Crown Jewel 2021 event. During Pitbull’s ‘I feel Good’ tour in Saudi Arabia while introducing Pitbull to the audience, The Undertaker said, “It is my extreme honor to introduce to you, a man that is known around the world. He is Mr. 305, he is Mr. Worldwide, he is the grammy award-winning international superstar, let’s put your hands together and make some noise”.

Watch The Undertaker introducing Pitbull

The Undertaker just announced Pitbull's entry at the 2021 Riyadh Season in Saudi Arabia. #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/LGlQCVW5lA — WrestleFeed (@WrestleFeedApp) October 20, 2021

It is not yet confirmed that The Undertaker will appear at the Crown Jewel 2021, however, there is always a possibility that WWE would bring him into the ring for an ode-off appearance. The Undertaker also known as ‘ The Deadman’, made his last WWE appearance during WrestleMania 36. He last fought with AJ Styles before officially retiring from pro-wrestling during the Survivor Series pay-per-view event in November last year.

Roman Reigns vs Brock Lesnar in WWE Crown Jewel 2021

The Crown Jewel 2021 is scheduled to take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on October 21. In the most anticipated pay-per-view event of the year, many high-profile WWE stars are going to lock horns with eachother. Among the nine matches, the most awaited clash is among WWE's current Universal Champion Roman Reigns, and three-times former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Both wrestlers were last seen involved in a feud during Day 1 of WWE Drafts 2021. In the 2021 Draft, Reigns was drafted into the WWE Smackdown brand, while Lesnar became a free agent after not being drafted into any particular brand.

Meanwhile, WWE fans were much enthralled to see The Undertaker in Saudi Arabia, with the pay-per-view event scheduled to take place the next day. The WWE legend while speaking on the Victory Over Injury podcast earlier in 2021 said that he had come to peace with his decision to retire, however, he also added that he felt nice after putting on the Undertaker's hat and coat. As reported by Comicbook, The Undertaker said, "I'd already come to peace with my decision, but it was really real once I put the hat and coat on," Undertaker told the Victory Over Injury Podcast earlier this year. "Knowing I was putting the hat and coat on for the last time and walking to the ring in that capacity, it was tough. It was probably best that I didn't say much more than I did or I would have killed 30 years of work and turning into a blubbering idiot. It was a tough moment. I had already come to grips with the fact that I had gotten everything out of this sponge that you're going to get, but when I put the hat and the coat on, things feel different. 'I might have one more in me.' No, that was it".

Image: wwe.com