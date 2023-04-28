It's that time in the WWE once again, when the superstars will go for a shake-up and either they will stay at their current brand or will move to the other brand. WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown are the mega brands that will encompass all the superstars. The segment has in its entirety given many iconic moments, so from John Cena being the inaugural draft to the red brand back in 2005 to Finn Balor moving out from the NXT in 2006, this year too many surprise moves are expected.

The current WWE roaster has some interesting storylines going on but at the same time, it does seem the time has come for some ever-lasting feuds to end. The Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, and The Usos quarrel may ring a bell, or the Rey Mysterio vs Dominik, the fans have seemingly got enough of the same matches happening over and over again. Thus, with WWE Draft 2023 hovering and about to come into actuality in a few hours let's anticipate some of the surprises that can provoke crowd pops.

WWE Draft 2023: Will The Usos be separated from The Bloodline on Friday Night SmackDown?

Tomorrow on SmackDown, The Usos will face Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens for the WWE Tag Team Championship. If Zayn and Owens retain then it could be the end of the road for the Usos. Jimmy Usos and Jey Uso haven't performed in the singles circuit, thus, is it finally the time?

WWE Draft 2023: Seth Rollins to move to SmackDown

Currently signed to the WWE Raw, Seth Rollins could be pushed to the title picture, and with the emergence of the WWE World Heavyweight Championship, he could be given a show to lead and become the face. With Roman Reigns set to hold the title for a longer period, will Seth Rollins get his due? What do you think will Seth Rollins move to SmackDown?

WWE Draft 2023: Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik, enough is enough

Each week Rey Mysterio and Dominik engage in a war of words that eventually leads to a match between Rey Mysterio and a member of the Judgement Day. The draft could end this endless string. What do you think, do you want to see Rey Mysterio vs Dominik or Rey Mysterio vs Damien Priest once again?