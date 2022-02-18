WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Fight Card; All You Need To Know

Quick links:
Image: WWE/ Instagram
As the road to Wrestlemania 38 continues, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will be bringing in the latest pay-per-view event WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 will witness some exciting matches with titles being put on the line inside the giant structure. Here's all the details about WWE elimination chamber 2022 date and time, WWE Elimination Chamber venue and WWE Elimination Chamber fight card
The WWE Elimination chamber 2022 event will be taking place on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The WWE event is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST.
Coming to WWE Elimination Chamber venue the pay-per-view event will take place in Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia and is also the seventh major event in the country in a series that kicked off with 2018's Greatest Royal Rumble.
The matches to look forward at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 will be Bobby Lashley defending his WWE championship against AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. The defending Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against a returning Goldberg. The Women's WWE Championship will be on the line as well with Becky Lynch putting up her Raw women's championship against WWE Hall of Famer Lita.
Match card
WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (champion) vs. AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins
Elimination Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw women's championship at WrestleMania 38: Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley
Universal championship: Roman Reigns (champion) vs Goldberg
Raw women's championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita
Smack Down tag team championships: The Usos (c) vs. Viking Raiders
Naomi & Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville
Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss
Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz