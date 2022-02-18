WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Date, Time, Venue, Fight Card; All You Need To Know

As the road to Wrestlemania 38 continues, World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will be bringing in the latest pay-per-view event WWE Elimination Chamber 2022. The WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 will witness some exciting matches with titles being put on the line inside the giant structure. Here's all the details about WWE elimination chamber 2022 date and time, WWE Elimination Chamber venue and WWE Elimination Chamber fight card

WWE elimination chamber 2022 date and time

The WWE Elimination chamber 2022 event will be taking place on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The WWE event is scheduled to start at 10:30 PM IST.

WWE Elimination Chamber venue

Coming to WWE Elimination Chamber venue the pay-per-view event will take place in Jeddah Super Dome in Saudi Arabia and is also the seventh major event in the country in a series that kicked off with 2018's Greatest Royal Rumble.

WWE Elimination Chamber fight card so far

The matches to look forward at the WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 will be Bobby Lashley defending his WWE championship against AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins. The defending Universal Champion Roman Reigns will be defending his title against a returning Goldberg. The Women's WWE Championship will be on the line as well with Becky Lynch putting up her Raw women's championship against WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

Match card

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley (champion) vs. AJ Styles, Austin Theory, Brock Lesnar, Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins

Elimination Chamber match to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw women's championship at WrestleMania 38: Alexa Bliss vs. Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan vs. Nikki A.S.H. vs. Rhea Ripley

Universal championship: Roman Reigns (champion) vs Goldberg

Raw women's championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

Smack Down tag team championships: The Usos (c) vs. Viking Raiders

Naomi & Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Drew McIntyre vs. Madcap Moss

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz