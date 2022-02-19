WWE Elimination Chamber 2022 Live Stream: How To Watch On TV & Online In India, US & UK?

WWE is all set to host the 12th edition of the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, the Elimination Chamber 2022 at the Jeddah Super Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. The pay-per-view event features many exciting matches, with WWE superstars like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, Ronda Rousey, Rey Mysterio among the others fighting in different matchups tonight. The PPV also feature the men’s elimination chamber match, where Bobby Lashley will defend his WWE championship title against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, AJ Styles, and Riddle.

More titles on the line at Elimination Chamber 2022

In the meantime, the result of the women’s elimination chamber match will reveal who gets a shot at the WWE SmackDown championship title at WrestleMania 38. Meanwhile, Roman Reigns will be defending his universal title against Goldberg during the event. The SmackDown tag team championship titles are also in line at Elimination Chamber 2022 as The Usos defend the title against the Viking Raiders. At the same time, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch will also defend her title against Hall of Famer Lita on Saturday,

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: How to watch in India, US, UK?

Wrestling fans in India can enjoy the live telecast of Elimination Chamber 2022 by tuning into the Sony Sports Network. Sony is the official broadcaster of WWE in India and the telecast will be available in four languages on the SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3, and SONY TEN 4 channels. At the same time, the PPC will be streamed live on the website and mobile application of SonyLIV. The event will start at 10:30 PM IST on Saturday in India.

WWE fans in the United State(US) can watch the Elimination Chamber 2022 on Peacock, while fans in the United Kingdom can watch the live event on BT Sport Box Office. At the same time, WWE Network will also provide streaming for international fans. The event will start at 12 PM on Saturday in the US and at 5:00 PM in the UK.

WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Match card so far

Bobby Lashley(c) vs Brock Lesnar vs Seth Rollins vs AJ Styles vs Austin Theory vs Riddle- WWE championship match

Roman Reigns(c) vs Goldberg- WWE universal championship match

Becky Lynch(c) vs Lita- WWE Raw women’s championship match

Drew McIntyre vs Madcap Moss

The Usos (c) vs The Viking Raiders- WWE SmackDown tag team championships

Ronda Rousey & Naomi vs Charlotte Flair & Sonya Deville

Liv Morgan vs Rhea Ripley vs Bianca Belair vs Doudrop vs Nikki A.S.H. vs Alexa Bliss- Elimination Chamber Match for ashot at the Raw Women’s Title at WrestleMania 38

Rey Mysterio vs The Miz

