WWE Elimination Chamber 2022: Updated Match Card After Goldberg's Return On SmackDown

The WWE Friday Night SmackDown episode of January 4, kicked off the universal champion Roman Reigns making his way to the ring alongside Paul Heyman and the rest of The Bloodline. Paul Heyman explained his association with Brock Lesnar after being fired by Reigns and went on to shed light on why he chose to betray Lesnar at the Royal Rumble before adding that Reigns will be acknowledged by Lesnar at the WrestleMania 38 pay-per-view(PPV). Before Reigns could move on, he was interrupted by the WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg.

Goldberg made his return to the wrestling company for the first time in over three months, ever since defeating Bobby Lashley at the Crown Jewel 2021. Meanwhile, the former two-time universal champion was quick to say that he has acknowledged The Head of the Table as his next opponent. Goldberg called out Reigns as his opponent at the upcoming Elimination Chamber 2022 PPV and confirmed he will challenge for the universal title on February 19. Goldberg and Reigns were originally slated to clash at Wrestlemania 36 in 2020, however, Reigns was replaced by Bruan Strowman for the clash after testing positive for the Covid-19 virus.

Drew McIntyre to fight against Madcap Moss at Elimination Chamber 2022

Up ahead on Friday Night SmackDown, Drew McIntyre was interrupted by Happy Corbin during an in-ring preview, as Madcap Moss was caught by McIntyre while sneaking an attack on him. It was then announced that Madcap Moss will face Drew McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber. WWE SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair chose Sasha Banks as her WrestleMania opponent, before getting interrupted by the former Raw women’s champion Ronda Rousey. Rousey forced her way into a title match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

Bobby Lashley, Becky Lynch, and The Usos also defend their titles

Meanwhile, the WWE champion Bobby Lashley will defend his title against Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Riddle and Austin Theory in the Elimination Chamber match. At the same time, WWE Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch will also defend her title against WWE Hall of Famer Lita at the upcoming PPV event. The Usos will be also defending their SmackDown tag team championship titles against The Viking Raiders on February 19.

Confirmed Elimination Chamber 2022 match-card so far: