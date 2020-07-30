Alexa Bliss Gets Asked Out By A Fan With $400, WWE Star Turns Him Down In The Kindest Way

WWE superstar Alexa Bliss who joined ‘Cameo’ earlier this month, received a very interesting proposal from a fan. A fan named 'Antonio' recently offered $400 ($399 to be precise) to the former WWE RAW Women’s Champion for a date. Though Alexa Bliss was flattered by Antonio’s gesture, she turned down the offer in the most polite way possible. Little Miss Bliss shared a video on Cameo where she thanked Antonio for the message. She also revealed that she’s already in a relationship with someone else.

Alexa Bliss then advised Antonio to go out once the pandemic is over as there is someone special waiting for him. Alexa Bliss also told her fan to stay safe and stay healthy and keep on looking for the love he deserves. “Hi, Antonio. First, I just wanted to say, thank you so much for your message. That was so sweet of you to write to me. I’m extremely flattered with your request, but unfortunately, I am seeing someone. But, I know there is someone out there for you,” Alexa Bliss added.

Someone seems to have paid Alexa Bliss $400 on Cameo to ask her out, which she said no to in the kindest way possible. pic.twitter.com/Gz7ySCSBTe — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) July 29, 2020

Alexa Bliss was previously in a relationship with WWE RAW Superstar Buddy Murphy. The two even got engaged but ended their relationship in September 2018. It is rumoured that the former WWE Champion is currently dating singer-songwriter Ryan Cabrera.

Alexa Bliss WWE career

In May 2013, Alexa Bliss signed a contract with WWE and soon made her WWE NXT debut. She dominated the NXT ring for months before making her main roster debut in July 2016. Within months, Bliss won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship twice and became the first superstar to hold the title twice. She then moved to WWE RAW and went on to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship, making her the first woman to have won both the RAW and SmackDown Women's titles.

After that, she started working with Nikki Cross and the two became the first two-time Women's Tag Team Champions in history. Apart from that, Alexa Bliss is also a Money in the Bank ladder match winner and the first Women's Elimination Chamber match winner. Because of her massive achievements, Bliss is also the second Women's Triple Crown Champion.

