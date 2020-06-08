WWE Fans Find Entertaining Connection Between The Undertaker And Dawood Ibrahim On Twitter

Earlier, multiple reports went viral claiming that the underworld don and India’s biggest fugitive Dawood Ibrahim had died on Saturday due to coronavirus. The report also said that after fighting COVID-19 for hours, Dawood Ibrahim and his wife died at a Karachi military hospital. However, Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anees Ibrahim recently brushed off the rumours.

Speaking from an undisclosed location over phone, Anees told a news agency that Dawood Ibrahim and the entire D-family is safe and no one in the family was affected by the deadly virus. Anees Ibrahim reportedly controls the 'D Company’s' 'businesses and operations' around the world

After this news went viral, Twitter users started comparing Dawood Ibrahim with WWE legend The Undertaker, who has also cheated death multiple times. According to many, The Undertaker has died ‘seven’ times in WWE, but he returned much stronger because of his iconic mystical abilities. Though it is a character created by wrestler Mark Calaway, many fans in the 90s used to think that The Undertaker is a real human being with Godly powers.

The Undertaker is currently trending on Twitter as many Indian fans are comparing him with Dawood Ibrahim.

Take a look at Twitterati comparing Undertaker with Dawood Ibrahim

Undertaker: The Last Ride preview

On Sunday, May 24, 2020, WWE released the third episode of their new documentary on The Undertaker titled The Last Ride. The first episode of the documentary focused on the time The Undertaker was preparing for his supposed last match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. The second episode showed the aftermath of WrestleMania 33 and revealed why The Undertaker decided to continue wrestling.

In the third episode, fans saw The Undertaker and other WWE legends talk about disastrous WWE Crown Jewel match between the Brother of Destruction and The DX. The fourth episode of the five-episode mini-series is scheduled to release on 14 June 2020. According to many, The Last Ride documentary shows the human side of the wrestler behind the character, Mark Calaway, and how he managed to keep going in his career.

