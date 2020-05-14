WWE Fans Show Concern For Sami Zayn After Wrestler Gives Up InterContinental Championship

On Wednesday, WWE revealed that they have forced Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to vacate his title. WWE’s official website revealed that Sami Zayn was asked to vacate the title because he has not appeared on WWE SmackDown in weeks. Recently, WWE on FOX took to Twitter and revealed that on this week’s WWE SmackDown, the company will keep a tournament to find the new Intercontinental Champion. In response, Sami Zayn has said that he disagrees with the company and he is still the undefeated Intercontinental Champion.

Also Read l nWo's epic 'Too Sweet' moment with Strowman trolls Sami Zayn: WWE News

Sami Zayn won the title almost two months ago by defeating Braun Strowman. He later successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36. That was also the last time he was seen in WWE. A few days ago, Sami Zayn revealed that he got his wisdom teeth removed and according to fans, Sami Zayn is taking a break because of that. Many also think that Zayn is taking precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic by staying at home.

I disagree with this decision and no matter what anyone says, I am still undefeated and therefore still the Intercontinental Champion. -SZ https://t.co/SUFsBFeRDB — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 13, 2020

Also Read l WWE SmackDown Results, Highlights: NWO Roast Zayn And Co. While The Fiend Warns John Cena

Fans voice their concern over the incident

Many fans took to Twitter after the news went viral. Some slammed WWE for asking Sami Zayn to vacate his title and others praised Zayn for not agreeing with WWE’s decision. Some also criticised WWE for not including the former NXT champion in major WWE storylines.

They really did this to punish Sami for worrying about his health during a pandemic huh? Because I don't remember Andrade getting stripped after he was suspended — Ctrl9 (@CtrlTRS) May 13, 2020

Also Read l Undertaker Chokeslams Sami Zayn In Middle Of Ring As He Returns To MSG: WWE News

.@SamiZayn is one of the best wrestlers in the WWE. He is one of the best human beings in pro wrestling. He cares about the world. I'm genuinely angry that the company has stripped him of the IC Championship.



Make the jump to AEW, Sami. You'll be more appreciated. I support you. pic.twitter.com/1OGO5Y4SFo — WE WANT TABLES! (@KayfabeGimmick) May 13, 2020

I feel so bad for Sami Zayn.



The man literally gives his all for professional wrestling. Has such a short lived NXT Championship run, injuries in his WWE tenure and, the moment he gets the IC Championship, apparently quarantined and probably vacating.



I hate it here. — 𝘼𝘾𝙀 | fan account. (@omegasjudas) May 11, 2020

Also Read l Braun Strowman Likes Working With Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn