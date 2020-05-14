Last Updated:

WWE Fans Show Concern For Sami Zayn After Wrestler Gives Up InterContinental Championship

Some fans slammed WWE for forcing Sami Zayn to vacate his WWE Intercontinental championship title and others praised Zayn for not agreeing with WWE’s decision.

Sami Zayn

On Wednesday, WWE revealed that they have forced Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn to vacate his title. WWE’s official website revealed that Sami Zayn was asked to vacate the title because he has not appeared on WWE SmackDown in weeks. Recently, WWE on FOX took to Twitter and revealed that on this week’s WWE SmackDown, the company will keep a tournament to find the new Intercontinental Champion. In response, Sami Zayn has said that he disagrees with the company and he is still the undefeated Intercontinental Champion.

Sami Zayn won the title almost two months ago by defeating Braun Strowman. He later successfully defended his title against Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 36. That was also the last time he was seen in WWE. A few days ago, Sami Zayn revealed that he got his wisdom teeth removed and according to fans, Sami Zayn is taking a break because of that. Many also think that Zayn is taking precautions against the COVID-19 pandemic by staying at home.

Fans voice their concern over the incident

Many fans took to Twitter after the news went viral. Some slammed WWE for asking Sami Zayn to vacate his title and others praised Zayn for not agreeing with WWE’s decision. Some also criticised WWE for not including the former NXT champion in major WWE storylines.

