WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross Announces He Is 'cancer Free' Two Months After Diagnosis

WWE Hall of Famer and legendary professional wrestling commentator Jim Ross just announced that he is now cancer-free. The former legendary WWE announcer, who moved to All Elite Wrestling (AEW) a few years back, took to Twitter to tell his fans that after a two month battle with skin cancer he is now free and clear of the infection. About two months ago he had posted on social media that he was fighting skin cancer and showed a horror sore on his ankle that he was dealing with.

Jim Ross was diagnosed with skin cancer after a few check-ups and he underwent several rounds of radiation in an attempt to eradicate cancer. The doctors managed to successfully finish the treatment earlier this week. Ross confirmed the news that he had beaten cancer and that he will return to AEW as soon as possible. The AEW star wrote: "I'm cancer free! We did it!"

I’m CANCER FREE!



We did it!



See you tonight on #AEWDYNAMITE at 8 ET!



🙏🙏🤠 pic.twitter.com/4X9tmFtWTQ — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) December 29, 2021

Earlier when he was diagnosed with cancer, JR wrote: "Due to my skin cancer care totalling 22 radiation treatments starting Monday, I will hopefully return to the announce desk on December 29 in Jacksonville," he tweeted then. "@TonyKhan supports me on this strategy which has been a blessing. My thanks for all your support."

The wrestling world reacts to JR's 'awesome' news

AEW star John Silver wrote: "Hell yea! That's awesome news!". Former WWE announcer Renee Paquette replied: "This is great!" AEW star Dax Harwood posted: "Hell yeah. Tougher than a $2 steak” never meant more than right now." British Olympian-turned-wrestler Anthony Ogogo wrote: "Congratulations JR".

JR's return to AEW is just in time for Tony Khan's "New Year's Smash" edition of Dynamite including the second TBS Title semifinal between Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill, Kyle O'Reilly's in-ring debut alongside Adam Cole and Bobby Fish against Orange Cassidy and Best Friends, and Eddie Kingston will team with Santana and Ortiz to take on Daniel Garcia and 2point0.

JR had joined AEW back in 2019 from WWE and has been an iconic voice for Dynamite along with Excalibur and Tony Schiavone ever since. He also does the commentary for AEW's quarterly pay-per-views.

Image: WWE