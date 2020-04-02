WWE Reportedly Cancel All April 2020 Events, Touring Might Resume In May

After going through some trouble in March 2020, WWE has reportedly decided to cancel all WWE events for April. This means that WWE will keep on taping its weekly shows at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Earlier, WWE superstars used to at do minimum 3 to 4 live shows a week throughout the world which also included the weekly WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT shows. Now, superstars will work for only one or two days a week to pre-record their show and they will not have to travel to different places.

Because of this, WWE superstars are spending more time with their families and friends and it is also reported that some have moved to Orlando, Florida to save more time. However, as WrestleMania 36 nears, WWE superstars have to work a few extra days to make sure the company delivers in time. Earlier, Wrestlinginc reported that WWE has already recorded WrestleMania 36 and will broadcast the matches on April 4 and 5, 2020.

WWE cancels major events

Wrestlinginc also revealed that post WrestleMania, WWE RAW, WWE NXT and WWE SmackDown will not be pre-taped and will go live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University. However, the post-WrestleMania WWE RAW was scheduled to be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut but, because of the coronavirus outbreak, WWE had to change the venue. The Mohegan Sun Arena recently revealed that they will refund the money to fans. Despite this, it is rumoured that WWE might resume touring in May 2020.

Some major events WWE cancelled because of COVID-19

Monday Night Raw Proceeds With No Live Audience



This Monday night, Raw will air live as regularly scheduled and emanate from WWE’s training facility in Orlando, Florida with only essential personnel in attendance. The event was originally scheduled in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/hjYwoQHDw6 — WWE (@WWE) March 13, 2020

The WWE Live Road To WrestleMania SuperShow event scheduled for this Saturday, March 14 at Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto has been cancelled. Refunds are available at all points of purchase. pic.twitter.com/544j5plmiV — Coca-Cola Coliseum (@CocaColaClsm) March 13, 2020

In accordance with the order set forth today by the State of Ohio Board of Health that contained the directive to ban all mass gatherings of more than 100 people, events scheduled for the month of March to take place at the Covelli Centre will be either suspended or canceled. pic.twitter.com/J6ZRGy6Iyd — Covelli Centre (@CovelliCentre1) March 12, 2020

