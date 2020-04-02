The Debate
WWE Reportedly Cancel All April 2020 Events, Touring Might Resume In May

After going through some trouble in March, WWE has decided to cancel all events for April. Despite this, it is rumoured that WWE might resume touring soon.

After going through some trouble in March 2020, WWE has reportedly decided to cancel all WWE events for April. This means that WWE will keep on taping its weekly shows at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Earlier, WWE superstars used to at do minimum 3 to 4 live shows a week throughout the world which also included the weekly WWE RAW, WWE SmackDown and WWE NXT shows. Now, superstars will work for only one or two days a week to pre-record their show and they will not have to travel to different places.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown: Roman Reigns reveals why he withdrew from WrestleMania 36 match against Goldberg

Because of this, WWE superstars are spending more time with their families and friends and it is also reported that some have moved to Orlando, Florida to save more time. However, as WrestleMania 36 nears, WWE superstars have to work a few extra days to make sure the company delivers in time. Earlier, Wrestlinginc reported that WWE has already recorded WrestleMania 36 and will broadcast the matches on April 4 and 5, 2020.

Also Read l WWE SmackDown: Triple H confirms Roman Reigns pulling out of WrestleMania 36 due to coronavirus?

WWE cancels major events

Wrestlinginc also revealed that post WrestleMania, WWE RAW, WWE NXT and WWE SmackDown will not be pre-taped and will go live from the NXT Arena at Full Sail University. However, the post-WrestleMania WWE RAW was scheduled to be held at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut but, because of the coronavirus outbreak, WWE had to change the venue. The Mohegan Sun Arena recently revealed that they will refund the money to fans. Despite this, it is rumoured that WWE might resume touring in May 2020.

Also Read l Triple H heaves huge sigh of relief for not being part of WrestleMania 36 storyline

Some major events WWE cancelled because of COVID-19

Also Read l WrestleMania 36 live streaming, preview, schedule and complete match card

