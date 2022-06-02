WWE Hell In A Cell 2022: Match Card, Predictions, Schedule, Time & Live Streaming Details

WWE is all set to host its annual pay-per-view (PPV) event, the WWE Hell in A Cell 2022, at the Allstate Arena, in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday night. The premium event will feature high-profile championship matches, the third clash between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, along with many other exciting battles. Rhodes defeated Rollins in the last two PPVs of the promotion, i.e., the WWE WrestleMania 38 and WrestleMania Backlash and will look to culminate the feud in the Hell in a Cell Match on June 5.

In the meantime, Raw Women’s champion Bianca Belair will defend her title against former champion Becky Lynch and Asuka in a triple threat match at the event. The PPV will witness Bobby Lashley facing Omos and MVP in a handicap match, following weeks of clashes. Meanwhile, Finn Balor, AJ Styles and Liv Morgan have teamed up against The Judgement Day (Edge, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley), while Kevin Owens tackles the challenge of Ezekiel.

WWE Hell in A Cell 2022: Updated match card

Hell in a Cell Match- Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

Raw Women's Championship Triple Threat Match- Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka vs. Becky Lynch

United States Championship Match- Theory vs. Mustafa Ali

Handicap Match- Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP

Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day

Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Hell in A Cell 2022: Predictions

The champions vs champions, undisputed tag team championship match between the SmackDown tag team champions The Usos and the Raw tag team champions RK Bro might get added to the Hell in a Cell match card.

WWE Hell in A Cell 2022: Date, Time and Venue

Date- June 5 and June 6 in India

Time- 8 PM ET in the US and 5:30 AM IST in India

Venue- Allstate Arena, in Chicago, Illinois

WWE fans in India can watch the Hell in A Cell PPV live in India by tuning in to the Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of the event will be available on the Sony LIV app. The results of the matches will be provided on the social media handle of WWE. The PPV will be available on BT Sport Box Office in the UK and on Peacock in the US.

(Image: wwe.com)