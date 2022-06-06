Ahead of the WWE Hell in a Cell Pay-per-view event, there were questions over Cody Rhodes participation after he tore the tendon completely off the bone while weight training on Friday. However, all the doubt was put to rest when 'The American Nightmare' showed incredible heart to fight Seth Rollins inside the Hell in a Cell structure. With WWE Women's title on line Bianca Belair went toe to toe against Asuka and Becky Lynch in a Triple Threat match. The Judgment Day took on Finn Bálor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan, while Austin Theory put his United States Title on line against Mustafa Ali. Let's take a look at the results of the match.

WWE Hell in a Cell result

Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins

The trilogy match lived up to its billing with both the wrestlers putting up splendid performance inside Hell In a Cell. Ahead of the match, Cody Rhodes saw his right pectoral tendon being completely torn off the bone. Seth Rollins took advantage of Rhodes injury by using a Kendo stick into his opponent’s chest. Rollins then used a belt to hit Rhodes and with each blow, the torture became more intense. With the table coming into play Rhodes used bull rope to send Rollins crashing through the table. As the match drew closer, The American Nightmare and Rollins each delivered his own version of the Cross Rhodes. Cody fought through the injury and hit three Cross Rhodes and then used a sledge hammer to get victory over Rollins. GRADE- A+

Triple-threat match for WWE Raw women's championship: Bianca Belair retains title defeats Asuka & Becky Lynch

The match lived up to its billing with all three female wrestlers giving their best to get their hands on the Raw women's championship belt. The fast-paced match witnessed all three women having their own period of dominance. One of the best moments of the match was when Asuka and Lynch traded roll-ups time and again. Asuka applied the ankle lock to both Bianca and Becky at the same time. Becky Lynch also hit several Manhandle slams before Belair pinned Asuka to retain her Raw women's championship. GRADE - A

Bobby Lashley defeats Omos and MVP

MVP decided to make Omos vs Lashley match a handicap match. Omos bulldozed Lashley through the barricade but The Almighty managed to beat the referee's 10-count. Cedric Alexander provided the assist to his former Hurt Business boss by distracting Omos long enough allowing Lashley to hit the giant with a spear. Lashley applied the Hurt Lock to MVP to force a tap out. GRADE - B+

Kevin Owens beats Ezekiel

Ezekiel nearly pulled off a win first by, flooring Owens with a flying knee and then hitting the elbow from the top for a near count. Owens took back control on the outside and cut Ezekiel open along the forehead. Owens' obsession with Ezekiel's identity distracted him, allowing Ezekiel to hit him with big corner splashes and a spinebuster. Ezekiel landed a second flying knee but Owens managed to kick out. However 'KO' hit back with a superkick, cannonball in the corner and stunner to secure the victory. GRADE - B

Judgement Day beats AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan

Judgement Day comprising of Edge, Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley punished Morgan and Balor early,but a Pele Kick by Balor finally presented him with the opening to make a tag. Styles after entering the ring hit Edge with the Phenomenal Forearm only for Priest to interrupt the pinfall. After Morgan and Ripley tagged in Morgan outpaced Ripley's strength repeatedly until Ripley delivered a nasty suplex. Balor countered Edge's spear and had him laid out for his signature move Coup de Gras. However, Ripley provided the distraction for Edge to hit Balor with a spear for the victory. GRADE - B

Madcap Moss defeats Happy Corbin (No Holds Barred Match)

Baron Corbin put Madcap Moss out for three weeks using the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal trophy. Moss however go his chance to lay hands on Corbin in 'No Holds Barred Match'. Both Moss and Corbin threw everything at each other with Moss even throwing a desk chair into the face of Corbin. However, as the match progressed steel chair came into the equation with Corbin using it to devastating effect. Corbin once tried to hurt Moss by wrapping a chair around his neck and was successful by throwing him into the announce table. However, Moss gave Corbin a taste of his own medicine by dropping the steel steps onto Corbin who had a chair wrapped around his head. With that crushing drop, Moss covered his former friend, earning a resounding win. GRADE - B

United States Championship: Austin Theory defeats Mustafa Ali to retain the title

With the Chicago crowd supporting Mustafa Ali, the home favourite was expected to win the match. Austin Theory gained the upper hand, by dropping Ali with a fallaway slam. Midway during the match Ali looked to have hurt his knee after awkwardly landing a backflip. Austin Theory capitalized on the opening by delivering modified Spanish Fly. Ali hit Theory with STF hoping to get the win but, Theory managed to get his hands on the ropes to save his championship. Ali tried to hit Theory with a 450 but the US Champion targeted Ali’s leg. Theory hit Ali with A-Town Down to secure the victory. GRADE - B+

Overall synopsis and grade- The WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 was a fun event as most of the matches delivered on the night. Two matches stood out as Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Asuka, Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair put their heart out to show their mettle. The other midcard matches also delivered and were interesting to watch. Overall a good enjoyable show put out by WWE. GRADE- B+