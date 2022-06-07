WWE Hell In A Cell: Seth Rollins Offers Respect For Injured Cody Rhodes, Attacks Him Later

The 'American Nightmare' Cody Rhodes continued his unbeaten run against Seth Rollins beating him in the WWE Hell in a Cell pay-per-view event. Rhodes entered the fight with a shattered pectoral and managed to hold on to his own and registered a victory over Seth Rollins after delivering three Cross Rhodes and then using a sledgehammer. The Monday night RAW episode post WWE Hell in a Cell event witnessed Seth Rollins acknowledging Cody Rhodes for his effort inside the ring only to later hit the 'American Nightmare' with a sledgehammer near the entrance.

Seth Rollins attacks Cody Rhodes after paying respect

According to the report by Wrestling.inc Cody Rhodes addressed the WWE Universe and paid his respect to Seth Rollins and also put an end to the chapter between the two. Rhodes said, “I fought against one of the very best superstar wrestlers in the history of our game, Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins. The chapter, the trilogy, it’s been written, it’s in the archives. I’m officially done with Seth Rollins.” However, Seth Rollins came out to the ring and shared a bit of admiration towards his opponent. He said, "I still do not like you. But after what you put yourself through last night, you have earned my respect. You are without a doubt the toughest person I have ever been in the ring with.".

However, that wasn't the end of the drama. Rollins made his way out of the ring after which Cody Rhodes’ music rang throughout the arena. As Rhodes made his way back towards the entrance ramp Rollins attacked him from behind. The former WWE Champion (Rollins) would go on to hit his signature move curb stomp onto Rhodes’ injured shoulder and chest area before unloading a shot with a sledgehammer onto the injured hand. Rhodes ultimately refused to get himself stretchered out and left the ringside area by himself.

WWE News: Latest update on Cody Rhodes injury

Despite the injury, Cody Rhodes competed against Seth Rollins in the WWE Hell in a Cell event and following the victory he stated that it was his decision to step inside the ring and fight despite the injury. According to Fightful Select Cody Rhodes, will undergo surgery on the torn pectoral on Thursday which is likely to keep him out of action for at least six months. If Rhodes does make his recovery in six months' time he is likely to be back in time for the Royal Rumble 2023