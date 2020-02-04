WWE Highlights: Brock Lesnar Punishes Ricochet; Rhea Ripley Confronts Charlotte Flair

Some huge announcements were made on this week's RAW for the upcoming WWE Super ShowDown PPV. Ricochet faced Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley became the No. 1 contender for the WWE Championship title. Fans also saw NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley confront Charlotte Flair and challenge her for a title match. WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champion Asuka challenged WWE RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch for the title match after defeating Natalya. The night also saw Randy Orton talk about attacking Edge.

WWE RAW Highlights: Major segments/matches happened this week

WWE RAW Highlights: Randy Orton can’t explain his attack on Edge

The night opened with a video which showed Randy Orton attacking Edge with a steel chair. It also showed WWE officials loading Edge in an ambulance. After the video, Randy Orton entered the ring to talk about his violent actions. As he was finding words to explain himself, boos filled the arena and the Viper started shaking his head. He refused to explain himself and said, “I can’t do this.” Randy Orton walked out of the ring with chants of ‘WHY ORTON WHY?’

WWE RAW Highlights: NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley confronts Charlotte Flair

After winning the Women’s Royal Rumble in the recently concluded PPV, Charlotte Flair entered the WWE RAW ring and said that she has done it all. She said that she has defeated every woman and champion on the WWE roster. NXT Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley entered the ring and reminded the Queen that she has never defeated her. Rhea Ripley raised her title and walked out of the ring. Charlotte Flair is yet to accept the challenge.

WWE RAW Highlights: Ricochet defeats Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley to earn the right to challenge Brock Lesnar at WWE Super ShowDown

All the three men fought with all their strength. However, Seth Rollins dominated more as he got some help from The AOP and his Tag-Team partner Buddy Murphy. As Seth Rollins was about to pick the win, Kevin Owens and The Viking Raiders interfered and stopped Seth Rollins and team. Ricochet took advantage of the chaos and pinned Bobby Lashley for the win. After the match, Brock Lesnar entered the ring to punish Ricochet. Later, it was announced that Brock Lesnar will defend his title against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown.

WWE RAW Highlights: Other segments/matches happened this week

Asuka defeats Natalya and challenges Becky Lynch to a Raw Women’s Title rematch

Liv Morgan defeats Lana

Ruby Riott returns to attack Liv after the match

Drew McIntyre defeats 24/7 Champion Mojo Rawley

Raw Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy & AOP defeats Kevin Owens & The Viking Raiders

Aleister Black defeats Eric Young

Rey Mysterio defeats Angel Garza

