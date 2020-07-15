WWE HOF Tammy Sytch Arrested On Multiple Charges, Including Domestic Violence Breach

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Lynn Sytch, more popularly known as Sunny was recently arrested on multiple charges. According to PWinsider, Tammy Sytch was charged with ‘hiding from police officers, breaching the domestic violence restraining order, and driving a motor vehicle during a second license suspension’. Though the New Jersey police are yet to give an update about her arrest, it was reported that Tammy Sytch was taken to Monmouth County Correctional on Wednesday morning. It was also revealed that Tammy Sytch is currently on parole as she was released from the Carbon County Prison on February 25, 2020. What her recent arrest means for her parole, however, remains to be seen.

Tammy Sytch who is also considered to be WWE’s first diva, worked in the company as a wrestler, broadcaster and manager. In her two-decade-long wrestling career, Sunny worked with major promotions including Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Extreme Championship Wrestling and others. Because of her achievements, she was also inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011. However, after retiring from wrestling, Tammy Sytch began grabbing attention for the wrong reasons.

Tammy Sytch arrested: Sytch has a vast criminal record

In 2012, Tammy Sytch was arrested five times within four weeks on various charges, including third-degree burglary, disorderly conduct, and violating multiple protective orders. In 2013, she spent 120 days in jail before getting a release. Since then, Tammy Sytch has been in and out of jail several times. She was released from jail a couple of months ago, and it looks like she will be sent to prison again.

Tammy Sytch’s incredible wrestling career

After dominating Smoky Mountain Wrestling, Tammy Sytch joined WWE (then WWF) where she soon crafted a huge fanbase. Tammy Sytch achieved great success as Sunny in the 1990s where she was hailed as the first-ever WWE diva. In 1996, Tammy ‘Sunny’ Sytch became the most downloaded celebrity on the internet, according to America Online reports. After leaving WWE, she worked with Extreme Championship Wrestling (ECW), World Championship Wrestling (WCW), and Ring of Honor under her birth name. Throughout her career, she won many championships and was named the manager of the year by Pro Wrestling Illustrated in 1996.

Image Courtesy: WWE.com